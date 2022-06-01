SURFSIDE BEACH — Brazoria County Sheriff's Deputy Jessie Saldivar had no hesitation in making a split-second decision to jump into the water to save a woman struggling in the current.
With Memorial Day weekend being notorious for water incidents, Saldivar and Lake Jackson Patrol Lt. Skye Wingo were doing extra security at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday around Beach Access 1 on Surfside Beach when they were flagged down, Saldivar said.
A beachgoer saw a woman in the water and wasn’t sure if she was in trouble, so he flagged them down to let them know, he said.
“Once we determined that she was struggling and not able to stay afloat any longer was when the decision was made,” Saldivar said. “From the moment we were flagged down to in the water, it was less than 30 seconds. It was just perfect timing — right place, right time.”
The current pulled the woman away from shore and she couldn’t make it back, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.
Before jumping into the water, Saldivar stopped a man with a surfboard and took it to swim out about 200 to 250 yards and ferry the woman back safely to the beach, Wingo said.
“She had gone under for just a minute and then came back up,” he said. “We sat there for a few minutes trying to figure out if she needed help because we didn’t see anything before Deputy Saldivar rolls up behind me.”
The water wasn’t even an obstacle to Saldivar — he hit it and kept going, Wingo said.
“Just to have someone that would put their safety aside to jump out there and no hesitation,” Wingo said. “His quick reaction is what I believe saved her. It’s great to have someone like that on the team.”
When Saldivar saw the woman waving her arms frantically and had one point start going underwater, he knew it was time to take action, he said. He declined to give her name.
“I didn’t think about what happened until I was back on shore; adrenaline takes over at that point,” he said.
Once back onshore, the woman said she was out there for about 30 minutes to an hour, Wingo said.
“She was pale white and had muscle failure,” he said. “We ended up calling EMS and they said any longer and she would have been in a detrimental state.”
Saldivar has been on the force for about five years, and although this was his first water incident, he knew exactly what to do, he said.
“My training has helped me a lot; we go over different sceneries,” he said. “This is what we do as law enforcement. We think of the worst possible scenarios and we prepare if it does happen.”
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
