Juvenile’s friend informs teacher of possible sexual assault
Police are investigating an off-campus sexual assault after it came to the attention of a local teacher.
The assault was reported to police about 9:37 a.m. Monday and is said to have occurred on CR 502B, authorities said.
It involved two juvenile students at an off-campus location, Public Information Officer Sgt. Joel Lares said.
Sometime after the incident took place, a mutual friend of the victim reported it to a teacher, who initiated the investigation, he said.
No other information was available Tuesday evening.
FREEPORT
Domestic violence call made
Police went to home in the 1600 block of West Sixth at 10:30 p.m. Sept. 6, after a caller said a man had been arguing with his wife.
Police arrested Michael Smith, 38, on charges of assault family violence/choking, a felony, Freeport Police Capt. Corey Brinkman said. He also faces a charge of resisting arrest.
A judge set bond at $25,000 on the family violence charge and $5,000 on the resisting charge.
No medical attention was required from the incident and Smith has been released on bond.
Woman hits church: A woman collided with a church early Saturday morning.
A call came in at about 4:15 a.m. that a 51-year-old Freeport woman struck the Freeport Christian Church at 1717 Yellowstone Street with her white 2015 Honda Accord. Both the church and the car suffered damage.
Police pulled the woman over at the 1700 block of Avenue R.
“She stated she left a friend’s house earlier that night and she had a few alcoholic beverages and decided to drive,” Brinkman said. She hit the church on the way home.
The woman received a citation for failure to control speed to avoid an accident.
“The officer on the scene believed her to be intoxicated, but because of the time-lapse at the scene, she was just issued a citation,” Brinkman said.
Police investigate Vehicle fire: A call came in about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday from the 1400 block of Avenue S that a vehicle of a person who had been out of town was reported missing by a family member.
The vehicle, a 2019 Infiniti QX5, was located near the Sheriff’s Department in Angleton and had been set on fire, Brinkman said.
Freeport police and the Brazoria County Fire Marshal are investigating.
