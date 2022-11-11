CLUTE — You can’t swim on land, but you can have a parade.
The top-ranked Brazoswood Bucs water polo team made history by winning the state championship in the sport’s inaugural UIL season while the Lady Bucs finished the season as state runner-up.
To celebrate, the public is invited to join in a parade at 1 p.m. Sunday starting at the Brazoswood High Ninth Grade Center.
This is the first year the University Interscholastic League included water polo among its championship activities. Previously, water polo existed only as a club sport in Texas.
The Bucs dominated the second half of both games of the UIL Class 6A State Tournament to help them claim their first state title since 2011.
“It’s tremendous to win a state championship,” Brazosport ISD spokeswoman Karla Christman said. “If you think about it, the state championship is the epitome of all athletic teams wish to reach whether it’s football, baseball, softball — all of them — basketball. To win the UIL state championship is what high schools seek to do.”
Both Lake Jackson and Clute city councils have proclaimed Nov. 13 as Brazoswood Boys and Girls Water Polo Day, and Brazoria County commissioners this week passed a resolution congratulating the teams.
The parade route will begin along the back road of Brazoswood High, make a left turn on Dixie Drive to Brazoswood Drive then take a right at Lakeview Road past Ogg Elementary back to the high school parking lot, Christman said.
The band and cheerleaders will be there to lead the way along with different school groups, she said.
Afterward, there will be a celebration in the school auditorium, where cake and water is served.
Gayla Murphy is the assistant managing editor for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0155.
