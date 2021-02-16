SWEENY — After a Wells Fargo bank account was opened with $400,000 from the Sweeny ISD Education Foundation, without the knowledge of the school district’s chief financial officer, the school board is looking into the matter.
“The Sweeny ISD Board of Trustees was made aware of this matter and engaged the board’s attorney, as well as the board’s auditor to engage in an investigation of the matter,” Superinten-dent Tory Hill said. “At the last board meeting the (Board of Trustees) also took action to approve a special audit of the Sweeny ISD Education Foundation.”
The education foundation has over $4 million, which is managed by the Sweeny ISD Education Foundation Board, Hill said.
“That’s a separate board from the board of trustees and (the education foundation board) president is Mr. Randy Miksch,” he said.
The purpose of education foundation funds is to support the school district and the education of Sweeny ISD students, and funds have been used for that, Hill said. He could not speak to the status of the $400,000, citing the pending investigation.
“I can say that no district employees are able to access those funds at this time, but I can’t speak to (the status of the money) because of the involvement of the Sweeny ISD Board of Trustees, the auditor and the attorney,” Hill said.
The $400,000 has been invested, Miksch said.
“I don’t know the specific accounts … I don’t know what (the funds) are invested in,” Miksch said. “Portfolios that the investors feel — our investors feel — will gain us the most bang for our buck. They’re invested in safe accounts though.”
Minutes from the education foundation’s December board meeting indicate Miksch and Buddy Jackson, then the vice president, are the ones who opened the Wells Fargo account. Auditors were concerned $400,000 was moved without Sweeny ISD Chief Financial Officer James Schumann’s knowledge, and Hill advised that the chief financial officer has been involved in every move after the education foundation board of directors takes action, which was not the case with this money, the minutes state.
Miksch offered a different point of view via phone Monday.
“We’ve always pretty much handled foundation business in that manner — it requires two signatures to move money,” he said. “We invested and usually told the board once we had it invested.”
The coming audit of the Sweeny ISD Education Foundation is routine, Miksch said.
“They’re actually just auditing our account from last year,” he said. “I’m sure they’ll communicate with me as president of the foundation, but I haven’t heard much about the audit; I just became aware of it.”
Miksch was also elected to the Sweeny ISD Board of Trustees in November to fill the seat left vacant by Peggy Ellis, but he does not know what his role in the audit might be, he said.
In keeping with foundation bylaws, which state the majority of directors should be appointed by the superintendent, Hill presented a letter to Miksch as written documentation for the removal of Buddy Jackson as a director during the December meeting. He appointed Sweeny ISD trustee Bryan Douget to fill the position, effective that same day.
A consultation with the school district’s lawyer and auditors is on the agenda for the next meeting of the Sweeny ISD Education Foundation Board of Directors. The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday in the board room of the district’s administration building, 1310 Elm St.
