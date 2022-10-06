New developments in West Columbia fire
Investigation into the fire at what is known as the Weems Mansion in West Columbia determined the house had no water hook-up for almost a decade and illegal waste dumping might have been taking place on the property.
A neighbor reported the fire about 7:45 a.m. Sept 29 after hearing glass breaking and seeing smoke at the home in the 1600 block of South Columbia Drive off Highway 36.
“They brought a K-9 out to check the use of accelerants to rule out any foul play,” West Columbia Police Chief Paul Odin said. “I don’t know if anything has come of that as of right now. We were out there Wednesday to do a follow-up on other issues discovered out there.”
Police have taken samples to determine any illegal dumping took place, he said. They also determined the home hadn’t had water service since 2014, and also believe it didn’t have electrical service either.
“We are collecting samples and will submit that for testing, and we will follow up with the District Attorney’s office,” Odin said. “I did not see anything that would lead me to believe there was any narcotics activity out there.”
Freeport Historical Museum under new management
Wade Dillon has risen from curator to manager of the Freeport Historical Museum.
“I am now running all museum operations and will carry the mission of the museum forward,” Dillon said.
In his new role, Dillon plans on continuing to restructure the museum into a historical timeline from early history to the modern day, he said.
“A large part of that has been the installation of new bilingual interpretive panels, display cases and the opening of our Texas Navy room,” Dillon said. “I’m still working on new exhibits and things of that nature and moving forward.
Dillon has been with the museum since 2020. He replaces LuAnn Strahan, who left for a position with Brazosport Cares.
Angleton has hopes for next year’s award
Angleton city council hopes to win next year’s Texas Municipal League Excellence Award after becoming a finalist in the public works category.
In August, the council was informed they were in the top three for the award. On Wednesday, they found out they did not get first, Mayor Jason Perez said.
Each year, the league awards several cities in five categories at its annual conference. The five categories include public works, city spirit, communications programs, management innovations and public safety. The awards are broken up into cities with populations of more and less than 25,000, Perez said.
Carthage ended up the winner in the category, he said.
“We are extremely proud of our staff and what we’ve done as a community,” Perez said. “There were hundreds of entries across all of the categories. We were fortunate enough to be in the small number of finalists for that category. We couldn’t be more proud. We’ll keep an eye on the different categories and keep striving to be in the top next year.”
