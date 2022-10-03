Councilmen Jeff Peña and Mario Muraira have placed an item on the Freeport City Council agenda calling for further investigation of Braztex, the company owned by Councilman Troy Brimage, regarding the collection of $45,000 related to a property at Caldwell Street.
In other business, the city will discuss whether to add the federal holidays Juneteenth and Columbus Day to the City Personnel Policy and discuss a recommendation from City Manager Tim Kelty for a new police chief.
There will also be discussion of amending a zoning ordinance to permit residential use in the Downtown Zone and the repeating of multiple lots in Velasco.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. today at the Municipal Courtroom of the Police Department, 430 Brazosport Blvd.
LAKE JACKSON
Rabbit discussion is back on the table
City Council will address whether rabbits should be allowed in city limits if they are being raised for FFA projects again tonight. A previous discussion was had last month, but no consensus or resolution was reached on the topic.
The city will also have a discussion to go over guidelines for dispensing $200,000 in facade grants. The city budgeted the money for small businesses to improve their storefronts, but qualification criteria has not been determined.
Also on the agenda are readings of the food truck courts ordinances and inspection guidelines for massage establishments, an update on the the Northwood pedestrian crossing at FM 2004 and That Way Street, and an update on the list of resources for owners whose property is being considered for demolition.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 25 Oak Drive.
SWEENY
Executive director salary to be discussed
The Sweeny ISD Education Foundation will discuss a payment to Sweeny ISD to account for 50 percent of the executive director salary for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
There will also be an address by the superintendent, Daniel Fuller, and an introduction of the newest member of the school board, Trina Smith, who was appointed to fill a vacant seat through May of next year.
The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Sweeny ISD Administration Building, 1310 N Elm St.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
