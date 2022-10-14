ANGLETON
Theresa Theriot is in her first year as fair president, but this ain’t her first rodeo.
The annual Brazoria County Fair opens the doors for its 84th year, and Theriot is there to serve the association the best she can.
Since becoming a volunteer when she was 15, the fair has been a part of Theriot’s life in some aspect. However, she never imagined taking over as president — a position occupied by her father and his father before him.
“Growing up having a dad and grandfather in it, you sat around and listened to a lot,” Theriot said. “It wasn’t something I always wanted to do because I didn’t know where I was going to live, and you have to live in the county to serve on the board. We talk a lot about the fair every year, but they have never pushed me to become president.”
She felt she had put in the years and gained the knowledge needed, so in 2020, Theriot campaigned to be president-elect with aspirations to make her way up to president.
Theriot officially became president in November 2021, although she had known she would take on the role the year before when she became president-elect, she said.
“I don’t think you’re ever prepared for the role, but I felt like I had the support I needed,” she said.
When Theriot found out, she immediately told her father, former Brazoria County Fair president Gary Parker, she said.
“She had told me she was going to run for the executive board, and I told her that was great, and she needed to,” Parker said. “She has volunteered long enough. She understood almost everything that goes on. I was proud of her. She had been out here volunteering for so many years, she deserved it. She has done a good job.”
The fair has had presidents with their sons and daughters following their paths, but never three generations, Parker said.
Parker served as president in 1997 at the age of 46, not truly understanding what he was getting himself into despite having volunteered for about 35 to 40 years before, he said.
“When the election came, my name had come up and I just got voted in,” Parker said. “It was a big change. When I got in it, I was in security and had no idea what I was doing. I had been out here a lot, but I didn’t know about what being an officer on the executive board was like. But it didn’t take me long to learn. The main thing I remember about being president was that I walked everywhere. There were no carts.”
During his one-year term as president, the fair ran as normal. However, he said the last day things were shut down early because of heavy rain.
“It had rained all week, so I had to call off the fair,” he said. “There was so much water, and no one was here.”
A few years prior, Theriot’s grandfather and Gary Parker’s father, Herman Parker, took his stand as the fair president in 1991, Gary Parker said.
“I think everything I knew fair-wise came from my father,” Gary Parker said. “It’s so much different now than it was back then.”
Despite years of volunteering, becoming a fair employee over the livestock and being voted president-elect, Theriot said she still occasionally turns to her father while making bigger decisions.
“The one thing I learned was how hard decision-making was,” she said. “I had to stop and think and talk things out. I went to my dad, but I wouldn’t say so much — it was the advice he gave me — he just sat and listened to me and said, ‘You’re thinking about it the right way’, It was never ‘If it was me, then this is what I would do’.”
Theriot’s grandfather passed away over 20 years ago, so he didn’t see her get into the executive board, she said.
“The hardest thing I had to learn was that I wasn’t going to make everyone happy with my decision,” she said.
Along with her father and grandfather’s legacy, Theriot’s rich history of the fair started when her father and mother, Cindy Parker, met there.
“My dad also worked out here, and he and Gary’s dad were on cook-off teams together,” Cindy Parker said. “So we kinda got to know each other then, and circumstances pulled us together. Of course, we all knew each other and family, and it fell into place in 1985.”
Her father is a good mentor for her, and in some capacity, she has been in every single department except concessions and entertainment, Cindy Parker said.
“I knew she was ready because of all the experience she already had,” she said.
Although the president only serves a one-year term, their bylaws mandate another year of service, and with six years of availability on the executive board, Theriot has no plans to leave, she said.
“I really don’t see me going anywhere anytime soon,” Theriot said. “We do this as a family. It’s not just the three of us. It’s everyone. To do this as a family means a lot, and you work with these people year-round out here as volunteers, officers, and board members, and they become our fair family. Without them, we couldn’t put this fair on every year.”
As far as possible future generations taking over the title, Theriot said it’s too early to tell.
“I think we’ll always still be here regardless if we’re on the executive board or not, whether it’s a volunteer,” she said. “It’s possible the younger ones might get interested. We’re not sure yet.”
