SURFSIDE BEACH — With the beach being a popular summer vacation spot, Surfside is prioritizing safety and enforcing violations for beachgoers.
Since the start of the summer, full-time and reserve officers have been making their way down the four-mile stretch of beach.
“There has been a major decrease in everything- glass, driving the wrong way, no driver’s licenses, dune activity,” Captain Gary McClain said.
When the full-time and reserved officers are on the beach, they are looking for any violation of law, Chief Robert Wood said.
“Both reserve and full-time officers must spend several hours on the beach daily,” he said. “I explain to my patrol officers, if you see something, don’t drive by violations without addressing them.”
While on duty, the officers seek to improve violations such as no glass on the beach, staying off the dunes because they’re federally protected and they have rattlesnakes in them, driving one way on the beach and parking dune side, McClain said.
“We’ve also gotten out and listened to the residents and the problems they’ve had on the beach,” Wood said. “We’ve had a large outcry from the residents regarding the lawlessness and we’ve been refining our tactics on how we’re handling those issues.”
Because of the increased patrol, more visitors are heading to Surfside, McClain said.
“We’ve seen an increase in visitors,” he said. “Every week more and more people are coming. It doesn’t worry us because the reserves the chief has brought on are focused on the orders we give. They’re doing a great job out there.”
This added beach protection and violation patrol is something Mayor Gregg Bisso has been wanting to do for a while, he said.
“I have tried to do this for a long time and I’m glad it’s getting taken care of now,” Bisso said. “We’ve always had problems with people with glass. Swimmers and glass don’t mix because people get cut. They have stepped up their enforcement efforts and we have seen a big change.”
Additionally, they are seeing a change on the weekends with one-way traffic as well as cracking down on the littering, he said.
“It just makes for a safer beach for everyone that’s there,” Bisso said. “I am very happy with the steps our police department is taking now to provide additional life-saving efforts on the beach.”
Because of this, Wood knew that the beach would be a top priority when hired, he said.
“Whenever I was interviewing for this job, the most important thing that stuck out in the interview process was the council was sick and tired of the issues and all of the lawlessness happening on the beach,” he said. “So I knew my job was solving the problems of the various issues we have like glass on the beach or reckless driving, things of that nature.”
Along with combatting the violations, officers are also getting additional water safety training, Bisso said.
“We have rescue equipment in every one of our vehicles and have an officer about to go to rescue school in Galveston,” he said. “We have another one that’s been through rescue school with the Coast Guard and we’ll have someone out there 7 days a week during the peak times that is qualified to make rescues. They have stepped up their whole approach of safety on our beach.”
