LAKE JACKSON — A 22-year-old Lake Jackson man has had a capital murder charge added to the drug offenses on which police arrested him.
Bracshod Deion Lee McCoy is the third person to be charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a Jasmine Street resident during a home invasion June 27, authorities said. McCoy received his warrant Monday while in the county jail after his arrest July 15 on felony drug charges, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Roy Welch said.
McCoy’s bond on the murder charge is $25 million, the same as Joesph Anthony Lee Moore, 30, and Daniel Benitez Curran, 23, who previously were charged with capital murder and other offenses in the fatal shooting.
The death penalty is a possibility for all three men, but Brazoria County District Attorney Tom Selleck said Tuesday it is too soon to say whether he will pursue that punishment.
The arrests were made while police continue investigating the home invasion that left 43-year-old Cory Bayless dead and his 17-year-old son wounded at Bayless’ home in the 200 block of Jasmine Street.
Police arrested Moore on June 30 at a home in the 1000 block of Alice Street in Sweeny, where Moore shot himself in the chest when authorities closed in on the house, police said. Moore is now in the Brazoria County jail after being released from Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he was treated for the gunshot wound, Welch said.
Curran learned of his murder charge July 7 while in the Lake Jackson jail, where he was in custody on an unrelated charge of being a fugitive from justice, Welch said. He is not in the county jail.
McCoy and 18-year-old Maryah Socorro Isais of Clute were charged with multiple first-degree felony charges of manufacture and delivery of controlled substances and third-degree felony possession of marijuana after police linked the Fourth Street house in Freeport where they were staying to the shooting investigation. Isais is not facing any additional charges, Welch said.
Welch would not say whether McCoy was at the Lake Jackson home at the time of the home invasion and shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.
A white Ford Edge believed to be connected to the home invasion and damaged by gunfire during the incident has been found, Welch said, but he would not provide information about where police located it or who owns it.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
