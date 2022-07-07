The proposed Freeport Starbucks is moving forward but has plenty of steps to go before people will be able to partake in their Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Frappuccinos.
“Now, Starbucks is not as official,” Director of Building and Code Kacey Roman said. “I always say that until I’ve received the permits and they’re granted, you know, nothing’s permanent until the permit’s paid for.”
Caffeine addicts shouldn’t panic yet, though.
“We have been in communication,” Roman said. “They have purchased the land. We’ve had pre-development meetings, so it looks like it’s going forward. I just hate to definitively say yes until the permit’s paid for.”
Richwood holiday event reset for this weekend
Richwood’s All American Night celebration is now scheduled for Saturday after being postponed from July 2.
“It was because of the weather,” City Manager Eric Foerster said. “It was forecasted to be pretty bad and due do the preparations, we have to precook food and get things out there and string electric cables. It wasn’t worth the risk.”
County residents will get a chance to celebrate the Fourth again from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Ellis Park, 600 Audubon Woods Drive. There will be jump houses, music, and food for the community, Foerster said.
Brazosport ISD seeks Wall of Fame nominees
Nominations are being accepted for the Brazosport ISD Wall of Fame to add to the 33 district alumnia already recognized for their accomplishments.
“Being nominated for the BISD Wall of Fame is a huge honor for any BISD alumni,” former Brazosport High Principal Ian White said. “It’s the opportunity for friends, family and community to nominate someone who they feel has graduated and exemplified the amazing accomplishments as BISD alumni.”
Community members nominate graduates for consideration to a committee led by each school’s principal. How a nominee has contributed to their community and their accomplishments since graduation are the main factors in the selection process.
Nominations are being accepted until Sept. 2 for each high school campus, White said.
Guidelines for the nominations include, being a graduate of Brazosport ISD for no less than 12 years, previously attended for at least two years and meeting the criteria for recognition, White said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.