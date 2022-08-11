Leads needed in probe of fatal Alvin shooting
Brazoria County Sheriff’s investigators are asking anyone with knowledge about a fatal shooting at an Alvin-area rental house last month come forward with what they know.
The shooting happened about 11:45 p.m. July 10 in the 1500 block of CR 149 near Alvin, Sheriff’s Lt. Ian Patin said. Deputies found two people with gunshot wounds, including a 23-year-old Black man pronounced dead after being taken by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, according to a news release.
“During the initial investigation, it is suspected the property at which the shootings occurred was being rented through an online property rental company, and there may have been more than 100 people in attendance during the shootings,” Patin said.
Investigators now believe the property’s owners were involved in the organization of the party, Patin said. They are looking to talk to party organizers, attendees and witnesses, he said.
Three other men at the party were shot but released after being treated at Houston-area hospitals. Names of any of the victims are not being released, Patin said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 979-864-2223, Brazoria County Crime Stoppers at 800-460-2222 or visit brazoria countycrimestoppers.com.
Monkeypox cases rise in the county
Brazoria County is up to a half-dozen confirmed cases of monkeypox, but declines to release information about those infected, including whether any of the cases are among people in the same household.
“Due to HIPAA, and because this has not been designated by Texas DSHS as a High Consequence Infectious Disease (HCID), we can not provide any identifying information about the cases,” Brazoria County Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said.
The six cases are among 780 cases reported in Texas and 9,493 confirmed throughout the United States.
235 more students helped by Dream Center
With a waiting list after distributing school supplies and other needed items to 1,100 students Saturday at its Back 2 School Bash, the Brazoria County Dream Center managed to put together 235 more supply-laden backpacks to hand out.
Saturday’s recipients received a grade-specific backpack along with shoes, shocks, food and hygiene kits; on Monday and Tuesday, 235 children were able to receive backpacks and supplies, Executive Director Terri Willis said.
Overall, 585 families were helped this year, Willis said.
They found about 150 supplies for the wait list and more items came in so the Dream Center could help more students.
“We received donations from several individuals and businesses, which enabled us to fill additional bags,” Willis said. “We knew people would need assistance because we turned people away. The only solution was to ask for donations.”
