FREEPORT — A program highlighting women’s history is the first virtual exhibit being offered by Freeport Historical Museum.
“Herstory of Texas” is a free, virtual exhibition that begins today and ends Friday. It focuses on four Texas women who were significant figures in the women’s suffrage movement. The exhibition will feature an interactive tour as well as a guided video tour.
Destinations Director Leann Strahan, who also serves as museum director, said the first virtual exhibit came about out of necessity.
“The ‘Herstory’ exhibit, it’s an exhibit that we planned to be on display to the public at this museum,” Strahan said. “But due to the current situation with our closure, we had to adapt.”
She and her team began making plans as soon as they learned they needed to do so.
“That’s when we reached out to our re-enactor for the exhibition, Carolyn Weatherly, being a member of the Freeport Historical Commission and a friend of the museum for quite some time,” Strahan said. “She agreed to come and do a video-guided tour, playing writer Mary Austin Holley.”
Weatherly will present the exhibitions of four women seminal to Texas feminist history, with each day dedicated to a different woman, Strahan said.
“Anyone can tune in to learn about some of the important feminists of Texas history,” Strahan said. “Our museum coordinator, Sadie Smith, put together the exhibit, and I want to give her props for that.”
The interactive virtual reality tour in its entirety will be posted today, Smith said.
“I will be posting the exhibit on Facebook, one section a day,” Smith said. “I’ll post one video, and then the next day I’ll post another, and then that will go until Friday and then starting the following Monday the entire exhibit will be available on YouTube.”
The museum has never done anything like that before, Smith said.
“The overall exhibit idea was Leanne’s,” Smith said. “But I put it together, researching historical Texas women that are local to our area and went off that.”
This year marks the 100th anniversary of women receiving the right to vote, Strahan said.
“It seemed like an opportunity that we couldn’t pass up, especially to recognize the women that are in Brazoria County,” she said. “These were tough women, you know, strong is an understatement, considering what they went through, dealing with the terrain, the weather, basic life and death and survival.”
It was essential to take the opportunity to recognize the strength and endurance these women have as Brazoria County ancestors, she said.
The museum is proving itself resilient during its closure, as this exhibit should attract many visitors, Freeport City Manager Tim Kelty said.
“I think something positive has arisen because of the situation, and that is the development of a virtual exhibit, which people will be able to enjoy and learn from remotely,” Kelty said.
Strahan believes this exhibition will inspire and attract many new visitors to the museum in the future, she said.
“I actually think that our attendance numbers will be higher through social media than they ever have person,” Strahan said. “And, hopefully, this will inspire people to come to the museum and see the other things that we have to offer.”
Strahan plans to create more virtual exhibits in the future, she said.
“Because of the current situation, we were able to step out into a new dynamic with the social media position, so it’s been a learning experience for us,” for sure, Smith said.
To visit the exhibition, visit www.facebook.com/cfhmuseum.
