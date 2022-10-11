FREEPORT — Nonprofit Brazos Place has a game plan to rebuild its recreation porch after cigarette remains sparked an accidental fire Monday afternoon, officials said.
A cigarette ended up falling in between the boards while a person smoked on the porch, sparking the fire, Brazos Place Executive Director Joe Gardzina said.
“We do have a game plan to get it fixed, and we should maybe get it fixed by the end of the week,” Gardzina said. “The biggest loss was our ADA ramp, and we have to have that, so we’ll get that rebuilt first.”
Heavy smoke coming from outside prompted several calls about the fire, both from inside and outside the residential treatment center, Freeport Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Praslicka said.
“Since it smoked a lot, the people decided to call the fire department,” Gardzina said. “It could have been a lot worse, and it wasn’t, so we’re super grateful. It doesn’t affect client care at all or anything we do.”
No damage to the building occurred as the fire department arrived shortly after receiving the call about 2:30 p.m. and quickly contained the fire, Praslicka said.
“As soon as we got here, the residents were evaluated already,” he said. “We got the fire extinguished in a couple of minutes; it was the porch itself, the deck and the railing.”
About 15 percent of the porch was burned up, but nothing close to the building, Gardzina said.
Because of its volunteer base, Gardzina believes the port can be repaired quickly, he said.
“We don’t think we’ll file insurance or anything like that,” Gardzina said. “It looks like the most expansive part will be the braces; we’ll be sure to build it back correctly.”
Residents of Brazos Place were able to return inside shortly after since there was no damage to the main building, Praslicka said.
The fire caused about $3,000 to $5,000 in damage, Freeport Fire Marshal Jason Shafer said.
If the damage proves that extensive, Gardzina said, they might knock the whole porch down completely.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
