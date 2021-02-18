ANGLETON — It was a crisis compounded upon a crisis as local health care providers went into action to figure out how to deal with their COVID-19 vaccine doses and weather-related appointment cancellations throughout the week.
For Brazoria County, vaccinations will restart Friday. Staff had procedures in place and ready to go in the event of a power outage, which many in the area continued to deal with through Wednesday.
“After hours, all the Brazoria County Health Department immunization clinics have battery-powered alarms on all refrigerators and freezers that house vaccines,” Brazoria County Health Department Director Kathy Sbrusch said in a statement Wednesday afternoon to The Facts. “If the temperature is out of range for extended periods of time, this system will call the pre-programmed phone numbers for the respective team lead nurse and the director of public health services.
“When Health Department staff receive these calls, we go directly to the clinic to assess the temperatures and take appropriate action. If power is out completely, vaccines are transferred to another health department clinic that has sufficient power.”
All of the county clinics also have generators on hand to support the vaccine rooms, and county maintenance staff check in on those generators regularly. The Alvin clinic both lost power and had its generator fail, but Sbrusch said the team lead nurse transferred the vaccine to one of the other county clinics in time.
There were no appointments scheduled for Monday orTuesday, but staff did administer some vaccines Wednesday. County clinics will be closed Thursday because of water supply problems, but plans are for the clinics to reopen.
At UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus, staff instituted an emergency response plan ahead of the winter storm’s arrival.
“During the winter storm power outages, the (Angleton-Danbury campus) utilized our backup emergency power generators, maintaining a safe environment for not only for our patients and properties but the COVID-19 vaccines,” said Tonya Visor, spokeswoman for UTMB Angleton Danbury. “There were no vaccine losses during the winter storm outages, and barring unforeseen weather changes, patients will be rescheduled for their appointments, possibly as soon as Friday.”
UTMB will notify patients as the hospital receives vaccine doses and as appointment times become available. People who haven’t received a vaccine and who want to be placed on the UTMB waitlist can go to utmbhealth.com/vaccine.
St. Luke’s Health-Brazosport administered most of the vaccine doses it had on hand, spokeswoman Vanessa Astros Young said, and will work to administer the rest of the around 250 doses remaining as quickly and as safely as possible.
The county reported 118 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, numbers that are affected by the present storm-related problems and the lack of a report Tuesday. There were no recoveries and 18 probable cases — 23 of the 118 new cases are from tests that are more than two weeks old.
Nearly 36,000 people, or 9.6 percent of Brazoria County residents, received their first vaccine dose by Monday, according to data compiled by Covid Act Now. More than 16,300, or around 4.4 percent of county residents, received their second dose by Monday.
Pearland had the most cases Wednesday with 35, followed by Alvin with 12, Freeport with nine, eight in Lake Jackson, seven in Manvel, six each in Clute and Richwood, five each in Iowa Colony and Sweeny, four in Brazoria, two in Angleton and one in West Columbia.
Between the age groups, there were 18 cases among people in their 50s, 16 among people in their 40s, 15 each among people in their 20s and 60s, 14 among those in their 30s, 13 among people aged 10-19 years, four each among children aged nine years and younger and those in their 70s, and one case among people aged 80 or older.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
The vast majority of people recover.
