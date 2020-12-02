SWEENY — Christmas in the Park is moving forward, but with modifications.
“We’re really very adamant about having Christmas in the Park — we think everybody needs Christmas this year,” Sweeny Chamber of Commerce Treasurer Jeannette Hardesty said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: December 2, 2020 @ 2:53 am
SWEENY — Christmas in the Park is moving forward, but with modifications.
“We’re really very adamant about having Christmas in the Park — we think everybody needs Christmas this year,” Sweeny Chamber of Commerce Treasurer Jeannette Hardesty said.
Corinna Richardson is the features writer for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0150.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.