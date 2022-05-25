Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. ENE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
ANGLETON — Jessica Pulcher came back from a second-place finish in the primary election to win the Republican nomination for the 149th District bench over Michelle Townsend.
With no Democrat on the November general election ballot, Pulcher is the de facto winner of the seat.
Strong absentee and early voting helped Pulcher survive strong Election Day turnout for Townsend, according to final, unofficial numbers from the Brazoria County Elections Division. Pulcher received 7,518 votes, or 52.66 percent, to 6,758 votes for Townsend for 47.34 percent in the faceoff between assistant district attorneys.
“I want to thank everyone who helped me, all the volunteers, everyone who put in the hours to get me through this election, and I’m just excited to serve as the next judge of the 149th,” Pulcher said. “I want to say, ‘Thank you,’ to Michelle for running such a clean race.”
Townsend, who won the March 1 balloting with 41.35 percent of the vote, is thankful for those who punched the button next to her name.
“The most amazing people with the utmost character and integrity were behind me every step of the way, and I’ll never be able to adequately express my gratitude to them for their belief in me and their support. Regardless of outcome, knowledge of that is a gift,” Townsend said. “Congratulations to my opponent.”
Pulcher will succeed Judge Terri Tipton Holder, who is retiring at the end of her term after a dozen years on the bench.
Only about half as many eligible voters participating in Tuesday’s runoff compared to the March 1 primary, which saw 13.62 percent turnout compared to 6.47 percent in the runoff.
