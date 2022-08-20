CLUTE
As thunder rolled outside on what was a dreary morning at Brazoswood High School, the drumline roared and the cheerleaders cheered in the corridor of the Career and Technology Education building to greet a very surprised Chris McLeod with fanfare.
The hubbub Friday was for the recently named Region 4 Secondary Teacher of the Year to learn he is now one of three finalists for the 2023 State of Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year Award.
Out of over 370,000 teachers in the state, McLeod will be one of only six finalists in the running to make State Teacher of the Year — three at the elementary and three at the secondary level, according to Brazosport Public Relations Director Karla Christman.
A panel of judges composed of representatives of Texas teacher associations and last year’s Texas Teacher of the Year finalists met Monday and selected the finalists from the 40 Texas Regional Teachers of the Year — one elementary and one secondary teacher from each of the 20 Texas Education Service Center regions.
He’s been a teacher for 11 years teaching in subjects including physics, chemistry, engineering and rocketry, which is what he teaches to 10th through 12th graders at Brazoswood. He led a group of students who last summer broke the height record for the national Goddard Rocket program.
“He now has the entire state knowing what a great job he does for all of our students here in high school. Congratulations,” Superintendent David Massey said as he revealed the big news to a stunned McLeod.
“I’m honored,” McLeod said as the drumline played and CTE students gathered around.
It was kept a big secret. Only a select few knew about the announcement beforehand, Brazoswood High Principal Rita Pintavalle said.
“This is crazy, completely unexpected. It’s cool to see so much support from the students and staff,” an emotional McLeod said he took in the moment and shared a hug with his wife, Kelsie.
He’s not sure what to expect when it comes to completing his submission for the finalist spot. Maybe some interviews and essays and a trip to Austin will be required, McLeod said.
Characteristically labeled as humble by students and staff, McLeod appeared overwhelmed by the attention.
“My place is in the classroom, so it’s still just really weird to be seen all over the place,” he said.
Extremely proud of her husband as a colleague and spouse, Kelsie McLeod said it’s been a fun experience this year to see him being recognized so much.
“He has always just put his head down, and does his work because he cares about what he does. He cares about making sure that not only students learn that they have a place of belonging in his classroom, that they feel seen. And he’ll do that, whether it’s seen or not,” Kelsie McLeod said. “I’ve always seen that, but not everybody else gets to. The students see it, I see it, they see it but for him to get a little bit of recognition, I know that he may not enjoy, but it is fun to watch other people get to see some of his strengths besides just being really smart and rockets.”
Kelsie McLeod, who is a counselor at Brazoswood High, says she gets to see the impact her husband has on his students daily.
“Because I work for the school, I pop in every so often. I was actually in there yesterday, and to see just how he teaches by leading and engages students who sometimes aren’t engaged,” Kelsie McLeod said. “That part is really cool. And I get to go on a lot of the rocket trips, so I get to know a lot of the students and there’s this relationship that’s built.”
The whole school district is enjoying McLeod’s ride to the top of his professional.
“The announcement that Mr. McLeod is selected as a finalist for State Teacher of the Year — we’re not surprised because he’s very deserving of it and does a great job as a teacher here at Brazoswood,” Massey said.
Board member Joe Rinehart made it a priority to be on site when the announcement would be made.
“We’re proud of Chris, everything he’s done. The thing that he does, and I’ve taught for 34 years, so I know what it’s like,” Rinehart said. “Chris, he’s not talking to you. He guides the kids. He gives them the avenue and lets them take it where they need to go. And it’s amazing to watch them work, you know? And he told me when I first met him, ‘This is the best job I could ever imagine having,’ because he told kids what to do, watched what they did, the success they had and that was the greatest thing he’d ever do.”
Fifteen years ago, the Teacher of the Year wouldn’t be talking about sending a rocket 43,000 feet in the air. It’s a testament to McLeod’s abilities as a teacher and how his leadership is a role model for the state, Rinehart said.
Pintavalle was excited to share the news during the school day since most of the Region 4 recognition had to take place over the summer with mostly staff. It was great to be able to share it with the students as well, she said.
“He is super deserving. He proves that every day as a servant leader, a student-centered educator. It’s all about preparing the students for life, not the moment now,” Pintavalle said.
If McLeod wins the state honor, it will show the quality of teachers they have in Brazosport ISD and the staff will continue to surround themselves by the best which enables the students to get a better education as well, she said.
A panel of judges will evaluate the finalists. The panel will select two state-level winners — Elementary Teacher of the Year and Secondary Teacher of the Year — and designate one to represent Texas in the National Teacher of the Year program, according to a news release from the Texas Association of School Administrators.
The State Teacher of the Year winner will be announced at a banquet Oct. 21 at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock. The other state secondary finalists are Andrea Larson, who teaches multilingual learners at Round Rock ISD’s McNeil High School, and Tricia Shay is an English I teacher at Borger High School in Borger ISD.
