SWEENY — A blown transformer led classes to be canceled Wednesday at Sweeny Elementary School.
While the line of parents picking up their children was long, the district expressed satisfaction with how the emergency plans were carried out.
“I got the first call for the first communication that there was an electrical issue with the circuit and the transformer at 7:30,” Sweeny ISD Communications Director Nicole Larson said. “So they hadn’t been able to fully assess it at that time. It wasn’t until when school had already started that we knew that we weren’t going to be able to open the elementary because that transformer had gone out.”
When the district was able to get crews to the school to check out the situation and found class could not be held, the district activated its emergency protocols.
They began by busing the students to Sweeny Junior High School and made sure all of the children were accounted for. The process took about an hour, at which point parents began to pick up their children.
“School districts make plans for reunifications and everybody followed through with what Sweeny ISD’s plan was perfectly and effectively,” Larson said.
The process took time because of the school’s “double identification” process, intended to increase the safety of the children by having the parent or guardian’s state-issued identification checked twice before releasing the student.
“Everything went as planned. All of the safety protocols were followed. We’re just really proud of the staff and really thankful for the community,” Larson said. “For the community being as understanding as they were, cooperative and willing to step in and follow through with the reunification plans. It just made me really proud of Sweeny ISD and the community of Sweeny.”
The school released an announcement Wednesday night indicating power had been restored and things would be business as usual today, including the Reading Celebration for third-grade to fifth-grade students.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
