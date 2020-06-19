Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
March Against Injustice: 3 p.m. from MacLean Park Pavilion to Lake Jackson City Hall. Maintain social distancing. Merchandise available for purchase. Bring face mask, water, umbrella and signs. Email pen2papercollective@gmail.com
Drive-In Movie Night: 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Brazosport High School, 1800 W. Second St., Freeport. Bring own snacks and drinks; must stay in vehicle. Free; open to the public. Hosted by City of Freeport. Call 979-233-3526.
Spanish Story Time Live: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. live via Facebook page. Streamed from Manvel Library. Call 281-489-7596.
Blood drive: 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Biker’s Bay, 445 E. Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Contact John at 979-299-7433, email Bikersbaylj@gmail.com or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Ashley at 979-297-8002 or adejesus@centennialrec.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Prayer hotline: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Open to the community. Hosted by True To Life Ministries. Call 979-314-2909.
Saturday
South Brazoria Democrats Club meeting: 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. For link, call 713-906-2458.
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Walmart, 121 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Partnered with Omega Psi Phi Rho XI Chapter. Contact Kevin at 281-901-4277 or KTWanzer@gmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Prayer Line: 10 a.m. For anyone needing prayers. Contact 1-415-464-6800 code 25111 or mail the prayer to FMBC at P.O. Box 2758 Freeport, TX 77542.
Sunday
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Fellowship Bible Church, 1720 Broadway St., Pearland. Contact Sue at 281-482-0239 or Susanwilson3402@gmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
