ROSHARON — Fire Chief Joe Stepchinsky’s is pretty good at putting together fundraisers for the Rosharon Volunteer Fire Department. He has been part of 32 of them.
This year’s event, the 42nd annual fundraiser, will start at 11 a.m. Saturday to support the department that served a large swath of unincorporated area in northwest Brazoria County. It will take place at the fire station, 16435 FM 521 in Rosharon.
Attendees should come hungry for sizable port steaks and an array of auction items. Grilled pork steak dinner plates, featuring 14- to 16-ounce steaks will be served starting at 11 a.m., when the silent auction bidding also begins. The live auction will start a noon and includes more than 50 items.
There also are 50 items up for grabs in the main raffle. Tickets are $20 each.
Some of the other items in the raffle include door decoration windmills, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers memorabilia and other miscellaneous baseball items.
A separate raffle for a “Fun Wagon” containing $500 worth of liquor, beer and other adult beverages has tickets available for $5 each.
Proceeds from the fundraiser help support the department throughout the year, Stepchinsky said.
“It’s an annual community event,” he said. “People from all over the area, come up to friends and family and come from all over the state. Come out; have a good time.”
Lube-N-Tune in Angleton donated four items to help the department raise money, including a 2-ton hydraulic floor jack, roadside assistance kit, front-end alignment certificate and a free oil change certificate. The business has been a regular support of the department through the years.
Last year was the first time having a full-blown attendance again, after having a drive-thru fundraiser during 2020.
