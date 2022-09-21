ANGLETON — District growth is the primary factor behind Angleton ISD’s request for almost $200 million in bond funding, Superintendent Phil Edwards said during a presentation on what the proposal includes.
The $196.25 million bond request on the Nov. 8 ballot includes five core building projects, additional funding to demolish and renovate existing buildings and a contingency to allow for possible increases in construction and material costs.
The district did a demographic study in 2020 that showed 1,600 additional elementary seats would be needed in the next five to eight years, with both Frontier and Westside elementary already at functional capacity, Edwards said.
“The growth was expected,” he said. “This school year, we expected our growth rate to be 1 percent; we expected the high number mark to be a little over 6,800 students. As of last week, we have 6,920 students, so we are exceeding that growth rate.”
Edwards presented the information about the upcoming bond Monday night at Angleton First United Methodist Church after Angleton ISD bond advocates wanted to get the word out, said Luis Leija, co-chair of the bond committee.
“It’s important for the community to be a part of these bond issues,” he said. “It’s good for us to educate the community on what the bond will be working on. We have a lot of growth expected in this area which is a good thing, and this is helping the school achieve its most potential to where the kids are getting what they need out of the school.”
The bond presentation was a good way for the public to know what the district needs to provide for the children in the area, Leija said.
“I know if it gets passed, there is a new elementary school in the bond, which is needed to relieve other campuses in the area,” he said. “Doing that would greatly help the community that’s already here and the traffic congestion that we might have.”
A new elementary school included in the proposal would handle about 500 more students expected by the 2025-26 school year and had a 79 percent favorability among residents in a community survey, Edwards said.
“Projections show that by 2025, every elementary school we have will be at a functional capacity,” he said. “We could move kids around for the next couple of years, but by 2025 they’re all full.”
The current junior high has about 1,600 students, while the max is about 1,800 seats. It will be at functional capacity by 2027, while the high school will hit its capacity by 2033, Edwards said.
In the bond, the second junior high proposed accommodating growth for grades six through eight and saw a 77 percent approval rating.
Both schools would be placed west of Highway 288 and north of the Highway 35 Bypass if the bond is passed, Edwards said.
The new elementary, the district’s seventh, would cost $50 million and it would be $90 million for the second junior high — accounting for more than 70 percent of the total request. Funds for safety and security enhancements across the district are projected to be $18.25 million. Requests for $9.5 million for new furniture for grades two through five to better accommodate small group learning and $12 million for improvements at the elementary and junior high campuses are also part of the bond.
Funds for demolition, removal and renovations to outdated facilities total $9 million and there would be a $7.5 million contingency budget.
All the projects could be completed with the lowered 2022-23 property tax rate of $1.23 per $100 of the appraised value, which trustees approved at their August meeting.
“Our job is to inform and educate voters,” Edwards said. “That’s important, so they understand and know what they’re voting for or not. We have several methods and communications we’re trying to do with the public to educate them about what the bond is about, projects that are on it and how it affects the community.”
The district has the same goals as the 2019 bond, which include quality facilities, meeting growth needs, being under budget and on time, and having no increased tax rate burden, Edwards said.
“There is hope that we can accomplish the same thing we did with the last bond with this current bond,” Leija said. “One of the goals is to get this done in a manner to where shortages in supplies and materials don’t affect the overall goal, to where we can save as much money for the school district and the community to use it in other areas.”
Of those in attendance, many had little information about the bond but understood the district is growing.
“I’m here to learn about what is going on with the bond,” Aimee Howell of Angleton said. “I don’t know anything about the bond yet, which is why I’m here. I’ve been involved with the school district for years with my kids. We are growing as an area, and there is a need. I want to know what’s happening with the bond issues and what they’re looking at.”
Another elementary school is needed because Angleton is booming, and people are moving here with small children, Howell said.
Tina Goe of Angleton attended the meeting to understand how the money would be used, she said.
“They use the money for what they said they were going to, and they came under budget,” Goe said of the recently completed 2019 bond. “We visited the CTE building to see where our tax dollars are going. It’s a great thing for Angleton’s children who are college-bound.”
Those who had served on the citizens advisory committee and conducted background on the proposed bond came out in support.
“I wanted to sign up because I didn’t want taxes raised,” said Elizabeth Day of Angleton. “I was on the citizens advisory committee when we found out families are coming, kids are coming, and where we are going to put them. We made the recommendations to the school board, and then they took the information, and that’s why we’re going forth with the bond.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.