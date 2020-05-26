FREEPORT
EDC to talk about housing development
Freeport Economic Development Corp. will discuss the next steps in a possible development agreement with Waterstone Development Group Housing.
The proposed project would be a 19-acre housing development on property bordered by Avenue J, Skinner Street, Avenue M and Varner Street, which is owned by the city. It would include 87 homes costing an average of $185,000.
Council initially denied action on the agreement until EDC officials have the deal “in writing.”
The board will also discuss recommendations to the city for approving Property Tax Abatement and giving a grant to Maria Bonita’s Restaurant due to COVID-19.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Thursday, and in-person attendance by the public will not be permitted. Interested residents can participate by calling 701-802-5187 and entering code 4440124# or viewing at join.freeconferencecall.com/edc_mtg_052820.
