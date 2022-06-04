ANGLETON — A four-month singing journey ended in a “surprise” for Angleton Junior Amy Martinez.
Martinez began competing in “Tengo Talento Mucho Talento,” a Spanish-language TV show that translates to “I Have Talent, Lots of Talent” in late March and learned last week that she placed third overall in the competition.
“Talento Mucho Talento,” has a format similar to “America’s Got Talent” in that it is not exclusively a singing competition.
“I didn’t get sad at any moment, I was just so thankful to be in the top three,” Martinez said. “Out of 1,300 people that intentionally participated, I got third place.
“It was crazy. It was something I never thought was possible. To have gotten that far, I was proud of myself. It was the surprise of the year. I was so scared. I thought the odds were not in my favor.”
During the final leg of the competition, the audience was able to vote for Martinez, and that’s when she felt the most supported, she said.
“That was how I saw my town supporting me and backing me up during the final round,” she said. “All my friends were texting me saying they voted for me like 50 times.”
During the finals, Martinez said she was nervous about going up against two people in particular because one was verified and had 40,000 followers and the other had 20,000, she said.
“I think what I learned was that sometimes opportunities are going to come knocking at your door, and you better be ready for it and answer the door because that could change your life entirely,” she said. “This was not only fulfilling my dream, but I was seeing my family becoming more united.”
While looking back on the experience favorably, Martinez was not too sure of the competition at first, she said.
“This wasn’t a decision I thought about. It was just something my dad told me I should sign up for and it was more his wish,” she said. “They ended up calling me and they told me I made the show and asked me to fly out to LA and said they would pay for all of the costs.”
Going to California was a welcome trip full of new possibilities.
“When we got to LA, I met wonderful people,” she said. “They were all so talented and the sweetest people ever. It was such a beautiful environment and the people had amazing personalities.”
As Martinez prepared to perform in the first round, she remembers being nervous, a feeling that intensified when she got to the competition and was told she had to change the song she had rehearsed.
“In the first round, they started eliminating people and I thought I was going to get eliminated. I wasn’t sure how the show worked exactly since this was my first time on reality TV, ” she said. “I was very panicky but I went on stage and it was like every fear I had disappeared, and the nerves, I turned it into confidence. I had come in with three songs ready and those were the only songs I was practicing, but when I got there I was told I couldn’t do any of them, so I chose another song while I was there and had a day to memorize it and learn it.”
When on stage, Martinez’s fear quickly subsided and she moved on to round two, she said.
“It was a pretty good experience and when I came back home we watched the premiere of the episode,” she said. “It was the 26th season and the first episode and I ended off the show. We had a watch party at church and it was so beautiful. When people saw I got to the next round it was all over Facebook and people I didn’t even know were congratulating me.”
Despite Martinez’s worries throughout the process, her mother, Esmeralda Martinez, was with her throughout each step, she said.
“When she started going through this, I told her I would support her all the way,” Esmeralda Martinez said. “So whenever she would say, ‘this is it mom,’ she would feel insecure and she kept saying she wouldn’t make it, but I told her she could do this.”
Martinez would say she wouldn’t make it after seeing her competition, but her mother told her God already has His plans and works in weird ways, she said.
“When she got to the sixth place, I was crying, and I never cry, and when she got to the top three, I cried more,” Esmeralda Martinez said. “I am so proud of her and the way she faces life. She’s very humble, none of this has changed her and that makes me so proud.”
With the experience the show has given Martinez, she is ready for the future, she said.
“I now have people saying they want to record my disc for free, and a recording studio is not the cheapest thing,” she said. “They came to me saying they wanted to do it for free because they said my voice needs to be heard. So two days ago I went to a studio and recorded my demo I was so excited. I still going to be going forward and letting God do His thing and I’ll follow Him.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.