ANGLETON — With monkeypox cases increasing nationwide, Brazoria County has added a dashboard to its website so residents can keep tabs on how many cases there are in the county.
The monkeypox tracker was introduced Tuesday to the Brazoria County website after confirming the first infection in a county resident; a second case since has been added. The tracker can be found under the health department tab.
“We plan to continue active surveillance for cases and performing contact tracing, as well as providing information and guidance recommendations to prevent further spread,” Brazoria County Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said in a statement.
The county will maintain the tracker as long as needed and advises residents follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus, Trower said.
Information about where the two people who contracted the disease live, how they might have become infected and their ages is not being disclosed by the county.
“The investigation of these two cases is ongoing,” she said.
On the CDC website, safety tips include avoiding close and skin-to-skin contact with people who have rashes and avoid touching, kissing, hugging or any intimate contact, along with not handling bedding, towels or clothing and washing hands.
Unlike in Africa, where monkeypox is commonly spread through animals, the U.S. cases appear to be transmitted more along sexual network pathways, said UTMB Biocontainment Care Unit Medical Director Dr. Susan L.F. McLellan.
“That is one way it can be transmitted and the most common in the current outbreak,” McLellan said. “It can be transmitted through other means, such as skin-to-skin between people who have contact with someone with a lesion and someone without. It is commonly spread through networks where individuals are having high-frequency sexual encounters with new partners.”
Men having sexual encounters with other men account for most of the U.S. cases, McLellan said, but they are not the only people at risk.
“That does not mean it cannot be transmitted sexually to women as well as other means by other individuals,” she said. “One way to avoid getting it is most certainly to avoid high-frequency sexual encounters with new partners.”
There are already vaccines for the disease that are approved for monkeypox and smallpox, McLellan said.
“However, it was not in high distribution prior to this outbreak because it was a rare disease and there was not a lot of demand for the vaccine,” she said.
The first thing anyone should do if they get monkeypox is contact a care provider or urgent care and get tested, McLellan said. The CDC infected people isolate, she said.
“CDC has information about how people can isolate at home until all the lesions heal, which is a couple of weeks,” she said.
Linda Morris of Clute is not concerned with the possible outbreak so much as the privacy concern of the tracker, she said.
“I don’t like the tracker because to me that’s personal, that’s your medical records. That violates HIPPA,” Morris said. “That’s my personal business; if I want to say I had COVID or say I’ve been vaccinated, that’s my business. It’s not a concern. If I get it, then I’ll be concerned, and if I don’t, then I’m not concerned.”
Cindy Haviland of Lake Jackson disagrees and feels it’s needed information for the community, she said.
“I think it’s a good idea because it alerts the people that need to know where the disease is going,” Haviland said. “It’s a little concerning because everything seems to be popping up everywhere, and we’re uncertain now of what can happen.”
Although it does not shock, vaccines are on her mind, she said.
“If it’s here, it’s going to spread,” she said. “I think if cases would grow, a vaccine would be good and people would be interested.”
