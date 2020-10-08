Clute, TX (77531)

Today

Cloudy this evening, then becoming windy with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening, then becoming windy with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.