FREEPORT — Waterstone Development, which proposed a large housing development in the city, will no longer be involved in negotiations with the Freeport Economic Development Corp., Executive Director Courtland Holman said.
“We were too far apart on the desires of the board and the desires of the developers,” Holman said.
The proposal would have brought 87 single-family homes to an 19-acre property bordered by Avenue J, Skinner Street, Avenue M and Varner Street. The average home price was expected to be $185,000.
Nothing was signed and negotiations were the farthest the agreement went, Holman said.
The details of the negotiations and the causes of its termination were not released to the public because the conservations took place in an executive session, Holman said.
Holman added Freeport is still an “attractive city for developers, but they just couldn’t come to an agreement.”
Mayor Brooks Bass supported the board’s decision “as it is incumbent for us to sign a deal in the best interest of the city and its residents.” The city has kicked around other development ideas for that property, which the city owns.
“One option is to build the infrastructure ourselves,” Bass said. “We would use local construction. We can use and sell lots to local builders for homes, therefore we are supporting the local economy.”
Holman plans to visit with the economic development board next Tuesday for “guidance” on what’s next for the property.
He will seek “advice and approaches” to take if the plan is to search for another developer, Holman said.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the EDC discussed issues with its relationship with Realty World.
“They are out of compliance with the third amendment to the agreement,” Holman said. “The board is requiring Realty World to have a cash bond placed in the FEDC escrow account.”
Realty World developers asked to develop six lots on M Street for a home development project. The M Street property is owned by the city and developers were required to have the streets and infrastructure completed by noon Friday, Holman said.
Construction work has started but is not finished.
The city will “red tag” the project and will stay in place until the cash bond or performance bond is received or issued, Holman said.
“The builder of the housing project is stopped until he is in compliance with the contract,” Holman said. “We have to make a decision and I don’t know what that is at this time.”
The project will be discussed 6 p.m. Tuesday during the Freeport EDC’s meeting at City Hall, Holman said.
