ANGLETON
Motorcycle rider killed in collision
A 23-year-old Clute man died after his motorcycle crashed into a car early Tuesday, authorities said.
Matthew Massie died when Chevrolet Malibu pulled out from CR 45 into the path of his Honda motorcycle on northbound Highway 288 at 5:28 a.m. Tuesday, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard said.
The impact launched Massie into a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Woodard said.
The driver of the Malibu, a 30-year-old woman from Edinburg, did not need any medical treatment, he said. She was not wearing her seatbelt, Woodard said.
Massie was wearing a helmet, Woodard said.
No tickets or citations were given, but the collision remains under investigation, he said.
The Angleton Police Department and Brazoria County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene. The crash shut the intersection for about four hours.
No one hurt in bus crash: An Angleton ISD bus crashed during its morning route to school, bu no students were injured, according to a news release by the district.
Bus 252 crashed at 7 a.m. Tuesday at FM 521 and CR 770. The district sent another bus to take the students to school.
No students were injured, the release states. The district declined to provide additional information about the incident.
RICHWOOD
Debris pile burns
The conveyor belt on a piece of equipment sparked a brush fire about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Highway 288B, bringing two fire departments to the site to douse it.
Workers were grinding up trees on the property when the debris pile ignited, Richwood Fire Chief Clint Kocurek said.
“They feed the trees on one end and mulch out the other end,” he said. “So once the conveyor caught on fire, all the mulch and stuff caught on fire along with it.”
The fire and police departments from Richwood and Clute responded to the fire, which was put out within 30 minutes, Kocurek said.
The conveyor equipment was a total loss, he said.
SANTA FE
Drive escapes pursuit
A 20-minute vehicle pursuit that started in Galveston County ended with the driver getting away, authorities said.
A Santa Fe patrol officer tried to stop a Chevy Malibu about 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Highway 6, but the driver sped off, Santa Fe Police Department Lt. Greg Boody said.
The driver went eastbound into Hitchcock on Highway 6 before turning west onto FM 2004 toward Chocolate Bayou, Boody said. The Malibu reached speed of 135 mph before officers lost sight of of it, he said.
A search of the area failed to locate the car, Boody said.
“I don’t believe anything was thrown out of the vehicle during the pursuit,” he said. “They’re reviewing the video now.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.