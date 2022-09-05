Police siren

Police car on the street at night

 123RF.com

FREEPORT — Six people were transported to the hospital and in stable condition after a two-car crash Monday night on South Velasco Boulevard.

Turning off South Velasco Boulevard, a silver Avenger was T-boned by a black Tahoe at about 5:50 p.m. Monday going westbound on Highway 36, authorities said.

“Presumably, there was a failure to yield right of way and the Tahoe T-boned the Avenger,” said Freeport police Officer Cody Gardner.

Two adult women and one man were in the Avenger. They were all in their late 20s, along with two children; one about 2 years old and the other about 5 to 6 months, Gardner said.

All five were taken via life flight to Memorial Hermann, he said.

“Both of the children in the Avenger have serious injuries but were breathing and conscious when they were taken,” he said. “They were in stable condition when they left the scene.”

There are no updates on their current condition as of 9 p.m. Monday.

There were two adults and three children in the Tahoe. The woman had minor injuries and went with a family member to the hospital, Gardner said.

No citation was given since the driver of the at-fault vehicle was taken via life flight, he said.

A criminal investigation is pending, Gardner said.

All of the children were wearing their seat belts, but it is not clear if the adults were wearing their seat belts.

No other information on the conditions and where they were transported was available Monday evening.

Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.