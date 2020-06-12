RICHWOOD — City Council hired a new deputy finance director, Patricia Ditto, following discussions over the city’s budget.
Patricia Ditto plans to start Monday at a starting salary of $63,000, and $66,815 upon completion of her 120-day probationary period, according to the employment contract.
While expressing that he looks forward to working with her, Mayor Steve Boykin said that all city council members voted to accept Ditto’s hiring Monday night.
“Congratulations, ma’am,” Boykin said. “Let the record show that all council members voted in affirmative and the motion carries.”
“I look forward to getting to know all of you,” Ditto said. “Thank you very much.”
Finance updates for the city are necessary, Councilman Mark Brown II said.
“We really really really really really really need your help,” Brown said. “Yes, I said that six times.”
The interim finance director, Marty Coursey, will train her until June 30.
“I’m a certified finance officer for the State of Texas,” Coursey said. “I work under the Government Finance Officers out of Austin.”
Coursey has been contracted through Strategic Government Resources to fill the position since May 4, she said.
The city has a lot of financial issues that need to be in order, Brown said.
“Projects take a long time to plan to start and we have quite a few citizens that have been upset with the timeline,” Brown said.
The city admits that they need to have a better way to get necessary projects completed, he said.
“We’re being very judicial that processes are going as they should because we don’t want to revisit them in two to five years’ time,” Brown said. “We’re being very thoughtful about what we do so that we don’t have to waste money again.”
Brown hopes for more encouragement to be conveyed.
“We have a lot of projects that need to and are being completed in the best ways that the city can,” Brown said. “I believe that our public works department is going the best job that they can do.”
Councilwoman Melissa Strawn is looking forward to meeting and working with Ditto in the next budget meeting, she said, and hopes that she is a good fit.
“I really hope that she will be a good fit, and, so far, I think she will be,” Strawn said Thursday.
“I know we had to decide that’s who we wanted to go with since the city manager is still in his probationary period, so he can’t hire anybody by himself without approval in the first six months,” Strawn said.
Ditto hasn’t worked for a city before, but has professional experience, Strawn said.
“But she’s eager to work hard and to learn the ropes,” Strawn said.
Richwood staff could not provide contact information for Ditto this week.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.