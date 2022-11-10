Fair tally near $1 million
The final totals for the year were in and it was a record-breaking year for the Brazoria County Fair’s kids and teens, Fair Manager Ernest Lawson said.
“It was $969,939. Almost $970,000,” Lawson said.
That’s the total for all of the auctions and sales related to the event, as well as the add-ons the fair accepted through Friday afternoon that go to the participating 4-H and FFA members.
The amount includes the 20 lots in the student art auction, 120 lots in the commercial heifer auction, 197 lots that were part of the Junior Livestock Auction and 33 lots as part of the freezer sale. The figure exceeds last year’s mark of $952,000.
“We appreciate everybody supporting these kids and that includes everybody that did the add-ons as well,” Lawson said.
Peña offers apology
Freeport City Councilman Jeff Peña told residents he would learn from his mistake after being arrested last month on a drunken driving charge.
Officers found Pena, 49, asleep in a white Toyota at about 12:50 a.m. Oct. 15 at a convenience store in the 500 block of Highway 332 East in Lake Jackson. He spent about 12 hours in custody before being released on $1,500 bond.
Peña announced the incident at council’s meeting two days later, but it didn’t satisfy everyone. Freeport EDC board member George Matamoros, speaking during citizen comments at Monday’s meeting, expressed disappointment in Peña’s response, finding it inappropriately light.
“I will not judge you on your actions because I do not have all the facts, but I will judge you on your joking comments making light of the situation,” Matamoros said. “I have personally lost a loved one due to a person drinking and driving. That is one crime I will not tolerate.”
Peña drew a rebuke from Mayor Brooks Bass later in the meeting when Peña attempted to address Matamoros and his comments directly, which Bass repeatedly warned him not to do, leading to a lengthy and heated back-and-fourth between the men.
‘Hut’ fundraising resumes
A drive to raise money for the restoration of “The Hut,” a 1912 building that provided the only school for Black children in Brazoria before desegregation, is back underway after a legal fight between the organizers and building ended in the organizers’ favor.
Mary Jo Powell, a member of the Brazoria Heritage Foundation spearheading a fundraising campaign, reported access to The Hut has been restored. The foundation board will determine how to push forward with the project they intended to begin months ago.
There are currently no plans to move the building from its currently site along the Old Town Trail in Brazoria, she said.
“It’s probably pretty close to the last building that the Blacks really were a part of in that area because that area was predominately black at one point, but it’s no longer that,” she said. “That’s going to be an important part of the history took for the Black population.”
