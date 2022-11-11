Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Veterans Day Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. at Columbia Christian Seniors Citizen Center, 629 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. For veterans and active-duty personnel. Call 979-345-5955.
Veterans Day Breakfast: 7 to 9:30 a.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551, 7011 FM 1459 in Sweeny. Call 979-345-4409.
Veterans Day Parade: 9 a.m. gathering, 11 a.m. parade from Gazebo Park on FM 524 in Sweeny to Sweeny High School, where program follows at 1 p.m. Call 979-236-3248.
Veterans Day Program: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Sweeny Elementary School,709 N. Sycamore, Sweeny. Fourth-graders will perform in the cafeteria to honor veterans and those on active duty. T-shirt sales benefit VOW22 and Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County. Public welcome. Call 979-491-8300
Vet Fest: 6:30 p.m. at The Warrior Refuge, 212 N. 14th St., West Columbia. Cookoff; showing new “Top Gun” movie. Contact Ariel Lara at 979-529-6855 or ariel@thewarriorsrefugeus.
VOW22 Veterans Day Appreciation Dinner: 4 to 8 p.m. at Asiel’s Restaurant on Mammoth Lake, 330 N. Dixie Drive, Clute. All veterans, their spouse/significant other, and their children invited for free meal. Bring military ID, driver’s license with veterans logo, DD214, VA card or military organization card. Call 979-285-3800.
4th annual BBQ Cookoff: 4 p.m. at Arcola City Hall, 13222 Highway 6. Food, music and fun for the entire family. Call 281-431-0606.
Drive-Thru Community Farmer’s Market: 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at Destiny Church, 211 Lazy Lane, Clute. Open to public. Call 979-388-0024.
Family Film Night: 6 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 501 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free movie, popcorn, pizza and drink. Call 979-297-2667.
She Kills Monsters: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Freeport LNG Theater in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Tickets $22, $16 for students, free for Brazosport College students and staff. A sister’s unplayed “Dungeons and Dragons” game found after her death leads a woman on a journey into the role-playing game and ’90s pop culture. Co-production with college theater department. Purchase online at brazosport.edu/onstage. Call 979-230-3271.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person; veterans are free. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Saturday
Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Locally roasted coffee, homemade food and products, fruits, vegetables and more. Visit ljfarmersmarket.com.
Wild Peach Market Thanksgiving: 5 to 8 p.m. at 21155 N. Highway 36, Brazoria. Community barbecue Thanksgiving plates; turkey or chicken with sides and desserts. Call 979-480-3223.
Family Leaf Suncatcher: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
The Worlds Beyond: Journey Through The Solar System: 1 p.m. at BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
Alden B. Dow Office Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 101 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Call Deborah Duty at 979-297-1570.
Tween Makers: 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Ages 8 to 11 creating art by rolling paper. Call 979-415-2590.
Teen Makers: 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Ages 12 to 18 creating art by rolling paper. Call 979-415-2590.
Dino-Vember: 11 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Marshall High Reunion: 6 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. $80 registration covers souvenir program and dinner. Contact Betty Hoffman at 979-215-9635.
Vet Fest: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at The Warrior’s Refuge, 212 N. 14th St., West Columbia. Live auction, car show, public barbecue, bike run, vendors, live music by Jackson Avenue and kids activities. Contact Ariel Lara at 979-529-6855 or ariel@thewarriorsrefugeus.
Sunday
Brazoswood Water Polo Championship Parade: 1 p.m. to celebrate the boys’ team winning the first UIL Class 6A state championship in the sport and the girls’ team finishing as runner-up. Parade will exit the ninth-grade road, turn left on Dixie Drive, left into Brazoswood Drive past the school, right onto Lakeview Drive around the backside of T.W. Ogg Elementary School, left on North Lazy Lane then into the school parking lot. A celebration will follow in the school. Public welcome. Details, route map at brazosportisd.net.
Battle Of Fort Velasco Monument groundbreaking: 2 p.m. at Surfside Beach City Hall, 1304 Monument Drive. Breaking ground on the new Fort Velasco Monument that will honor those Texans who fought and died in the battle. Awards ceremony and reception to follow. Call 979-233-1531.
Danbury Annual City Wide Garage Sale: 7 a.m. booths set up at the city park and area homes; maps will be available at all locations. Call Sue Powell at 979-848-9293.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.