Only 1.3 percent of Brazoria County residents still remain powerless, according to poweroutage.us as local officials and energy providers rally to restore electricity to frigid households.
Customers without power still are likely either experiencing ice storm damage on the distribution system, are in an area out of service due to an energy emergency load shed or are a part of a large industrial facility that voluntarily went offline, an Electric Reliability Council of Texas statement read.
“We’re to the point in the load restoration where we are allowing transmission owners to bring back any load they can related to this load shed event,” ERCOT Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin said in a statement. “We will keep working around the clock until every single customer has their power back on.”
Freeport residents are among those no longer experiencing blackouts and can expect their water to return, City Manager Tim Kelty said in a news release.
If you experience a power outage, contact CenterPoint, officials said in a statement.
The city statement added water pressure will continue to increase in the system and nearly 200 homes with leaks have been identified.
“If you haven’t already, please inspect under your home for any leak that may not have been noticed,” the release said. “Call 979-239-1211 for assistance in getting your water turned off if a leak is identified. Identifying a leak early will save you money.”
Officials submitted an application to establish a bottled water distribution station with FEMA and are awaiting a response. Check the city’s website for more information as it becomes available.
Brazoria’s water tanks are undergoing the same process, Mayor Roger Shugart said.
“We are filling systems right now and haven’t turned it back to the city,” Shugart said. “We are filling our tanks and pressuring our system slowly. You got to go slow or you will break some lines but we are on our way back.”
In Clute, head pressure remains low but water pressure should return to normal in the coming days.
“We are hopeful that we will be back at full capacity within the next 36 hours but that is wholly dependent on customer conservation and Brazosport Water Authority increasing delivery to us,” Clute officials said in a news release.
Oyster Creek’s water issues have been resolved, but Mayor Justin Mills’s plumbing troubles still haunt him.
“I’m up here at Home Depot trying to get plumbing parts and you can just imagine what a [expletive] this is,” Mills said.
Danbury mayor Melinda Strong added the city had received 21 calls about busted pipes which are high for a city their size, she said.
Boil water notices remain for Freeport, Brazoria, Oyster Creek and Clute.
Lake Jackson and Angleton lifted their water notices Thursday.
Danbury and West Columbia did not issue boil notices because the cities have not had any water issues.
County officials will keep all Brazoria County facilities except health clinics closed until Monday, a county news release read.
“By keeping our county facilities closed, it will minimize power and water usage which will allow those resources to go to our residents and small businesses as they struggle to reopen,” Sebesta said in a statement.
The Brazoria County Courthouse and county facilities will open Monday.
Angleton city officials announced the recreation center, 1601 N. Valderas St., will be a warming center for residents offering showers, non-drinking water and electric outlets.
Visitors are asked to bring their own towels, toiletries, containers and chargers, the statement read.
THE FORECAST
Residents should expect a “gradual improvement” in weather conditions heading into the weekend, National Weather Service Meteorologist Tim Cady said.
“We will eventually have southern winds developing which should bring in warmer and more moist air through East Texas,” Cady said. “We are looking at highs in the mid-40s tomorrow afternoon and lows near freezing but Saturday the real warming trend begins in the 50s and by Sunday we will be in the 60s.”
Temperatures will remain colder than past averages but will not result in the frigid conditions earlier this week, Cady said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.