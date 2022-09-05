Paying homage to Don’t Mess with Texas’ Darrell the Barrel, the City of Surfside has created their own mascot to Keep Surfside Beach Beautiful.
Surfside Stan the Trashcan Man, a blue barrel trash can, was created in the image of the iconic blue beach trash cans. The character was brought to life by Tourism Director Michelle Booth and resident Suzy Mitchell after Surfside did not meet the requirements to bring Darrell the Barrel to the island.
“I went to a Keep Texas Beautiful conference in Austin. It’s the annual conference back in June and we have an affiliate, Keep Surfside Beach Beautiful, and so I went to represent our island. They have tons of classes and lots of great things that they teach you,” Booth said.
Keep Texas Beautiful is an organization created with the mission to protect Texas and its environment with programs to educate those about the impact of litter and what can be done to stop it. Keep Surfside Beach Beautiful is an affiliate program holding the same mission to protect the environment, namely the beaches. Doing so, they hold several community beach cleanups throughout the year as well as traveling to schools in the area to teach students about what they can do to protect the environment.
“One of the big things was they have a mascot called Darrell the Barrel and he’s a mascot that’s a trash can, and he’s adorable. Because I’m in charge of the beach cleanup and the cleanup staff and constantly cleaning the beach, I asked them about Darrell the Barrel coming to maybe one of our beach cleanups,” Booth said. “They’re booked a year in advance and you have to have a population of more than 50,000, and with Surfside only having 600, we couldn’t have him come anyways.”
In her quest to bring Darrell the Barrel to Surfside, Booth asked Mitchell for assistance in the task. Mitchell sewed the costume and the two were able to begin their mission to teach kids about keeping the beaches clean, starting this past August 28th where he made an appearance at one of the organization’s beach cleanups.
The hope is that Stan will go further than just appearances at beach cleanups and photo-ops, but also helping to educate kids about the impact of trash on beaches and what they can do to help.
“We want to have him in our events that we have coming up in the fall and any events we have in the spring. I also think that we will probably go and visit some schools,” Michelle Booth said, “Keep Texas Beautiful gave us a whole curriculum on teaching kids about littering and trash. We are going to really try to utilize this to educate the children as much as we can. I think he’s going to be a lot of fun.”
As cute as Stan is and as hopeful as the residents are about how he will educate people and bring a visual to the beaches, they know he is just a step towards trash free beaches and just a piece towards educating the community and visitors to Surfside.
“It gives the kids something to look at. Something to give the beaches attention because trash has always been a problem here and there’s no one thing that we can do to eliminate the problem,” resident Rob Booth said. “So, it’s just a bunch of little things, to reduce the problem, and that’s one of them.”
In the end, Booth and Mitchell are grateful that they did not qualify for Darrell the Barrel to visit Surfside because they got their own mascot out of the situation.
“I just think they’re going to get a real kick out of it as far as the community, but our tourists are going to benefit more because it’s going to make things fun. They’re going to like that and they’re going to remember to pick up their trash before they leave,” Mitchell said. “The community is going to love him.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.