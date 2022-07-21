LAKE JACKSON — The border crisis is inspiring debate among Americans of all walks of life and political persuasions. With Texas making up a good percentage of the border, that fervor is only multiplied.
For one local resident, the issue has had personal effects.
Bob Casale owns the Maraca King Ranch, which he said is 23 miles west of Uvalde in Kinney County. Over the last 20 years, he has seen an increasing number of incidents with trespassers and vandals to his property, he said.
While many of the incidents he describes are simple trespassing, he said he’s had multiple problems with people — some armed — damaging his ranch, digging into the side of buildings and damaging the water system to the tune of thousands of dollars. Windows have been broken and replaced multiple times and had bars put over them.
“It hasn’t been, in the last 20 years, as bad as now, but they’re really doing major damage,” Casale said. “Around last June they busted the back of the house out — it’s half-house and half-trailer — they put about a 3-by-3-foot hole.”
Another hole created to enter the side of the structure damaged the walls and internal wiring.
“Then they tore up my water system and had to repair that,” he said about his 2,500-gallon system. That system has been targeted more than once, he said.
“A few months ago when I was out there, to make the repairs on the side of the house, the Border Patrol and (Texas Department of Public Safety) did install a camera by my water system, but for some reason the camera didn’t work,” Casale said.
None of the ranch’s security cameras were working when the system was damaged the last time, he said.
Casale provided documents that showed his contacts with law enforcement and local officials, as well as his recollections about speaking to a representative from then-Gov. Rick Perry’s office, who told him only the federal government could respond to his requests for action. He says that he is still in contact with the governor’s office, he said, and was contacted last week.
While in most cases the trespassers have left quickly, he says there have been situations where he has feared for his safety. He recounts one incident, reported to the authorities in June 2016, in which his front door was kicked in while he was asleep in the house.
“So I heard the door come in — boom — against the window,” he said. “I come around with my gun and I point my gun at him — which I shouldn’t have to live that way — he has his hands in his front pockets.
“Finally he left the living room and went out on the porch and he still didn’t want to leave.”
Casale has approached the Freeport City Council multiple times asking to submit photographs showing damage done to his property. He’s previously been at odds with the city of Freeport over measures he took to prevent people from trespassing on local property to fish, leaving trash behind them. He put up a gate which the city says blocks its legal right of way.
The council takes his complaints seriously and will certainly be willing to let the city’s lawyers take another look in relation to his Brazoria County property, Mayor Books Bass said, though they would have little to no influence over what happens at his Kinney County property.
