ANGLETON — Though speech and debate students got to go to a state-level competition right before shut downs began, the cancelation of UIL events took away one student's chance to express some feelings about a parent's fight with cancer.
Luckily, students were able to get out and compete at their last Texas Forensic Association speech and debate tournament in March, Angleton High School speech and debate teacher Mary Fournier said. The state-level tournament was at El Paso at Franklin High School.
“I remember coronavirus starting to get a little more serious at that time, as they were encouraging students to not shake the judge’s hands and they were encouraging people who had a cough or felt sick to not go,” Fournier said. “But then just a couple of days after that, all school was just canceled.”
Students Izze Valadez and Noah Tovar, both sophomores, placed first in duet acting, which would have advanced them to the quarter-finals, and was great for their first year ever competing in Texas Forensic Association events, she said.
“They advanced to quarter-finals in duet acting,” Fournier said. “They were novice, so that was really great.”
Senior Tristan Getgood won third place in duet acting, and senior Ciara Long placed fourth.
“I participated in multiple debate events and then we made it to state, which was our last event this year,” Long said.
Their last competition was a great experience, she said, although she didn’t get to go to UIL for another competition.
“Unfortunately COVID hit, and we didn’t get to go to UIL for prose and poetry, which would have been a pretty hard competition,” Long said. “The judges are like five feet away from you and you can’t do these very expressive features because you have to hold your binder, while very much focusing on your vocals instead of movements.”
Her piece was a cancer-related, she said. It was inspired by her dad.
“One of the prompts was to do something that happened to you, and my dad, he was diagnosed with cancer,” Long said. “It was very dark and very twisted, which helped it trigger a more emotional reaction, which was what was creating for me.”
She was planning to perform another piece that was anxiety-related, she said.
“The other one was on anxiety and that one was actually my more humorous and fun one,” Long said.
As Long and many of the other students in the speech and debate class are also in the school’s theatre program, they found time in their final tournament to practice for their upcoming UIL play, which they haven’t yet had the chance to perform.
“When we went to El Paso, we actually went and climbed a small mountain, and we found this little area that worked as a little stage, and we got to practice our play there, practicing the scene that was our final battle,” she said.
As students didn’t get to do their normal banquet, Fournier hosted a web-chat banquet for everyone in the class to attend. Officer elections had to be completely remote, she said.
“The kids missed out on an induction ceremony, where they’d receive a certificate of completion,” Fournier said. “The banquet includes everyone I teach, my theatre and my speech and debate classes.”
Long won thespian of the year, she said.
“It was a great honor,” Long said. “I was so happy.”
Long plans to major in theatre, continuing to participate in theater, speech and debate as much as she can in college, she said.
“I am going to Midwestern State University and I am majoring in theater, theatre arts, specifically,” Long said. “And all of that, very very exciting.”
While Long wishes she could have done more this year, she’s excited to see what the younger debate students accomplish.
“A lot of our debate classmates are sophomores, so they got plenty of time, they’re good,” Long said. “They’re very good at what they do, and it’ll be cool to see what they make of it.”
