DANBURY — New community projects are getting addressed after LyondellBasell made an offer to assist Danbury with the company's annual city projects outreach.
The ballpark restrooms are at the top of the request list from the council after Thursday night's meeting.
Every year LyondellBasell does a community outreach program, and this year, they reached out to Danbury to ask if the community had any projects they could help with, said Mayor Sue Powell.
“We would send in a couple of projects, and their board would review it,” Powell said. “This project is looking to repair items in the community and revitalize. We spoke of the gazebo needing a facelift, and it's in the park, and I also suggested a project at the ballpark for the bleachers getting covered to protect people from foul balls and such. We have also talked to them about helping with the renovations on the bathroom at the ballpark.”
The project LyondellBasell was interested in was the ballpark bathrooms, she said.
“If a project can be done in a day versus when they get time, it will be a big help,” Powell said. “The city will not have to pay any funds for the work they will be offering to do, although the city already bought material for the bathroom work, and that material will be used for this.”
LyondellBasell reached out in July for the list of projects which prompted the council discussion.
“We were supposed to get back with them on a couple of projects that they might help us with,” she said. “Typically their projects include earth projects like planting trees or working on parks and stuff like that and some painting, and they do some carpentry work.”
In other business, the council approved over $14,000 to fix the AC unit at the community center.
“We had three different bids to replace two AC units at the community center, and the council agreed to accept the bid from Melvins Mechanical LLC.”
The funds for the units will come from the Community Center Fund and will provide a new outside condenser and coil, Powell said.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
