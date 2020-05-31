FREEPORT — Although they got too old to go to daycare, the Memorial Child Care Center in Freeport didn't forget about their children and their accomplishments.
The center had a celebration for their graduating seniors Thursday.
“We track the kids who attended our center throughout high school,” Director Carmen Read said. “A lot of them come back and volunteer during the summer or we know the families, so some contact is easier.”
Amy Carrales, assistant director and former teacher, remembered all the returning seniors.
“I have been here for 23 years and I used to teach in the 4-year-old room to the group of children here today,” she said. “It’s so exciting to see them all again, I’m so proud because I feel like I played a role in their life.”
Senior season can often unearth memories for the staff, Carrales said.
“This is our favorite time of year because we get to go through all the old pictures and we talk about things we used to do in class,” she said. “This year it was kind of hard to find some kids with the schools closed.”
Carrales alerted all the parents and got an overwhelmingly positive response.
“I called everybody and told them about the event and they all said yes,” she said. “All the parents were excited and it felt like I was talking to them years ago, when their children were really little.”
Read considers the children who attend Memorial Child Care center part of a big family.
“I remember every one of them and we have pictures of them on display from when they went here,” she said. “When they enroll here, they become part of our family. Some of these kids had tough lives and statistics would have put some of them as dropouts so we celebrate their graduation.”
There were 10 students and their immediate families who attended.
“It’s surreal being back here because I remember it so much differently,” said D’Arian Steamer, a Brazosport High School graduate. “It used to feel a lot bigger and when I walked in a lot of memories came back.”
D’Arian made friends while in Memorial Childcare Center that he stayed in contact with through high school.
“I go to school with most of them now,” he said. “Me and my brother have stayed friends with some of them for a long time.”
Dorsey Steamer, D’Arian’s mother, had three children go through the child care center.
“I was glad because with everything being canceled and done virtually I thought they should get the same thing their brother got,” Dorsey said. “Amy (Carrales) called and I was so thrilled because they need those memories."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.