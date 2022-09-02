CLUTE
Clute Police Officer Cole Mezzino is one of five family members who work in local law enforcement, but he never was pushed into continuing the tradition, he said.
“I genuinely enjoyed it,” he said. “They never once pressured me.”
Two and a half years after joining the Clute Police Department, his hard work turned into celebratory hardware.
Mezzino, a Danbury resident, was recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving for his continued efforts combating driving while intoxicated offenses at the MADD law enforcement recognition awards, receiving the Top DWI enforcer award Aug. 17.
MADD was established in 1984 as a non-profit organization and its mission is to end drunk driving, help fight drugged drivers, support the victims of violent crimes and prevent underage drinking, according to its website.
The awards are based on statistics from the previous years for officers in Fort Bend and Brazoria counties, according to Nora Palma, program specialist for Fort Bend and Brazoria County.
Calls for service, traffic stops, offense reports and DUIs enforced are also included.
“That’s what they’re fighting for,” Palma said. “It’s to get these impaired drivers off the road to keep them safe to get back, for us to go home to our families and for us to have our loved ones come home to us.”
The winners are decided by a letter of nomination on their behalf, the statistics throughout the year and MADD’s committee members.
Mezzino completed 12 DWI arrests and filed one DWI report that was later closed, due to being unable to obtain medical records, according to Clute Patrol Lt. James Houk’s nomination letter.
“He also responded to 1,642 calls for service during that year, assisted other officers on calls for service and performed various jail duties in the police department,” Palma said.
He completed 286 traffic stops and 193 offense reports.
He was nominated and recognized by the police department, while also being named Top DWI enforcer, with a conviction rate of 75 percent or higher on DWIs for the department.
Mezzino found out about being recognized a week before the ceremony took place when Houk called him into his office.
“He had me read a letter that he wanted to nominate me for these awards and while reading the letter that Lieutenant (Houk) wrote, it kind of just seemed surreal,” Mezzino said.” It was one of those things like as you’re reading it, you get butterflies.”
He had the most arrests and investigations last year and the award recognizes the overall work specifically when it comes to driving while intoxicated.
“It was an honor to even just be nominated, let alone attend the ceremony and then on top of all of that, be awarded awards,” he said.
Every officer has their niche and he believes operating DWI cases is his.
“DWI is one of the leading causes of death in Texas and I believe in the United States so, the fact that it’s a reckless choice somebody makes that costs people — a lot of people — their lives, their family. Their lives are torn apart by the actions of people who make this decision,” Mezzino said.
He attributes his success to his co-workers for teaching him to be proficient in covering DWI cases.
“It was awesome to be recognized by my peers because it reflects the training that I’ve received,” he said.
His father, Chris Mezzino, is the academy director for the Law Enforcement Academy at Brazosport College and said Cole has always been motivated to achieve what he wanted to.
Cole has always been a methodical thinker, Chris Mezzino said.
“Anytime he puts his mind to something, he really comes through with it in a big way,” he said.-
Cole Mezzino spent five and a half months full-time training in the Brazosport College Law Enforcement Academy before joining Clute PD in January 2020.
Behind his heart and being helpful, transitioning to a police offer was natural, Chris Mezzino said.
He has been a police officer for 30 years and has worked in several organizations and said there is no better organization than the Clute police department.
“It’s kind of satisfying and knowing that for everyone that you catch, those are potential lives saved, ‘’ Chris Mezzino said.
Mezzino has always been a hard worker, willing to learn more and one of the many solid officers in the office, Fitch said.
The award isn’t fully about any specific occasion, but an entire collection of work throughout the year and shows the bigger picture, he said.
The officers in Clute work very diligently to work on Driving While Intoxicated cases, an area Fitch said the department takes pride in.
“It is just an opportunity for us to show pride in our officers,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for us to actually use this to urge not just officers here, but in other departments to get out and make sure that we’re handling driving while intoxicated.”
When advising those who want to pursue police enforcement, Cole Mezzino said three simple words. “Keep doing it”.
“If you think you’re good, get better,” he said. “What you’re doing is very important and it may seem like something so small as you may be doing your job and stuff like that, but think about what you’re doing and what it means to the families who may have lost somebody due to a DWI accident or a family you may have saved because you took that driver off the road.”
