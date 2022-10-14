ANGLETON

Firefighters douse small landfill blaze

It took about 30 minutes for firefighters from Richwood and Clute to knock down a fire at the Seabreeze Landfill off FM 523 late Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the blaze about 10:30 p.m. after large refuse pile containing rubber, plastics and other non-organic materials combusted, Richwood Assistant Fire Chief Mark Guthrie said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but Richwood Fire Department has been called a few times this year for fires at the landfill, Guthrie said.

“People throw away things to the dump that over time combusts, whether it’s batteries or flammable materials,” he said.

They used minimal water to put out the flames, Guthrie said.

Andrew Tineo is a reporter for The Facts, contact him at 979-237-0151 or andrew.tineo@thefacts.com.

