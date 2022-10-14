Angleton fire brings multiple fire departments out. By ANDREW TINEO andrew.tineo@thefacts.com andrewtineo Author email Oct 14, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ANGLETONFirefighters douse small landfill blazeIt took about 30 minutes for firefighters from Richwood and Clute to knock down a fire at the Seabreeze Landfill off FM 523 late Wednesday.Firefighters were called to the blaze about 10:30 p.m. after large refuse pile containing rubber, plastics and other non-organic materials combusted, Richwood Assistant Fire Chief Mark Guthrie said.The cause of the fire is undetermined, but Richwood Fire Department has been called a few times this year for fires at the landfill, Guthrie said.“People throw away things to the dump that over time combusts, whether it’s batteries or flammable materials,” he said.They used minimal water to put out the flames, Guthrie said. 