ANGLETON — Brazoria County is making a five-for-one swap that will allow a half-dozen bridges on county roads to be repaired.
The agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation under the Federal Off-Systems Program will allow the county to forego its usually required 10 percent share of the projects’ cost in exchange for picking up the full tab one of the six deficient spans. Brazoria County Commissioners’ Court approved the agreement at its meeting Tuesday.
“What happens is that every two years, TxDot inspects all bridges everywhere in the state of Texas and, from that, they come up with a list of deficient bridges,” Brazoria County Engineer Matt Hanks said. “They’ll replace those bridges at an 80-10-10 split, which is 80 percent federal, 10 percent state and 10 percent local.”
The bridges scheduled for replacement include CR 52 at Gulf Coast Water Canal, CR 383 at Gulf Coast Water Canal, CR 383 at West Fork Chocolate Bayou, CR 529 drainage ditch bridge and CR 668 at Mustang Bayou bridge, according to the agenda packet. The county’s 10 percent share for those five bridges is about $262,000, according to county documents.
Because the county will pay to replace the CR 190 bridge at the drainage ditch, the state highway department will waive the county’s required share. The CR 190 bridge work is expected to cost $214,000, Hanks said, meaning the county will save about $50,000 under the deal.
“Overall a good deal for the county,” he said. “(About) 10 precent of the other bridges comes up to around $300,000 but we would still need to replace the 190 bridge. Here we use that cost that we would have to spend anyway to cover the rest of the bridges. That is why we have utilized this program for years and it has been good.”
The new bridge will use precast concrete boxes to replace a small timber bridge, he said.
“The most difficult thing about this project was getting the alignment of everything to work out as the waterway crosses at a slight skew,” Hanks said.
The county’s approval is just a preliminary step; going out for bids on the work comes next.
“This is the very beginning of this. This helps the county budget overall,” Commissioner Dude Payne said. “One time, we had over 50 bridges that were out of compliance, and we’ve been working that down to hardly any now. This is a great program to help us out with federal and state dollars.”
In other business, commissioners awarded Construction Masters of Houston, which is based in Pearland, a $3.1 million contract to build a facilities management warehouse at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds.
“We are building a warehouse that is climate controlled, and we will have a place to store impounded vehicles that are being held as evidence,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “We will have some storage for some of our evidence that needs to be climate controlled, and we will be able to store water and meals ready to eat in the event of a disaster.”
The money will come from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to the agenda packet.
The warehouse will allow the county to better respond during an emergency, Sebesta said.
“In the days after an event, like Winter Storm Uri, it took us about five days to have water, and we had folks who had no power. They did not have water,” he said. “FEMA is good after a flood or a hurricane on getting us needed commodities. It does take a few days, and people have imminent needs.”
Commissioners court also approved a $73,778 contract to Niece Equipment for a new stainless steel water tank at the West Service Center.
“West has a water tank on a truck that is leaking water and it needed to get replaced,” Hanks said. “Typically this wouldn’t go to court, but because this was a special order and passed a certain spending threshold, it went through them. Going down the road, we lose quite a few gallons of water because it had gotten so old, so this is a replacement.”
