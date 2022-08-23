ANGLETON — A 23-year-old Angleton man is charged with murder after police found his father beaten to death inside the home they shared, authorities said.
Angleton police took Dylan Johnson into custody after responding to a welfare concern call at about 12:46 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 1000 block of Nottingham Street, a news release from the department states.
With the investigation ongoing, Angleton police declined to release any other information Monday, spokesman Sgt. Ernest DeLosSanto said.
During questioning at the home Sunday afternoon, Johnson told officers he beat his father, 63-year-old Gary Johnson, repeatedly with a crescent wrench the previous day because he was mad at him, according to an arrest affidavit filed by Detective Chris Land. The document does not elaborate on the reason for the son’s anger at his father.
“Johnson advised affiant (Land) that he was mad at his father and took a red-handled crescent wrench and struck his father at least 20 times in the head and face,” according to the affidavit.
Police were notified by Dylan Johnson’s mother, who called the house Sunday morning. When Dylan Johnson answered, he told her he had killed his father, according to the affidavit.
Gary Johnson’s body was in a pool of blood in the living room of the home, Land’s affidavit states. Gary Johnson had several puncture wounds to his head and body, according to Land’s statement.
Johnson remained in the Brazoria County jail Monday on a $350,000 bond, according to online records.
At the time of the incident, Dylan Johnson was serving 24 months on deferred adjudication for a previous charge of assault family violence after entering a guilty plea March 11.
That case stemmed from a Dec. 2 incident in which Dylan Johnson struck his father in the shoulders, back and head multiple times with a wooden, souvenir-size baseball bat, according to the arrest affidavit.
“Gary had multiple red bloody bumps on the back of his head as well as lacerations to both arms that were also bloody,” according to the affidavit. “Dylan stuck him with a small broken wooden bat. Gary said that Dylan would often have episodes where he speaks to himself and paces back and forth in the house and did not want to file charges against Dylan for the assault.”
Because Gary Johnson didn’t want to file charges on the assault, his son’s guilty plea and punishment of two years probation were the best outcome prosecutors could hope for, District Attorney Tom Selleck said.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.