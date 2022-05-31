FREEPORT — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will eliminate certain elements of the planned Sabine Pass to Galveston project while it collects more information.
The Freeport Vicinity Coastal Storm Risk Management project, also known as FPV, is one of three pieces to a coastal barrier stretching from Sabine Pass at the Louisiana state line to Freeport. The Port Arthur and Orange County segments are the others.
The FPV includes contracts 02, 03 and 04, which cover different areas of the project.
“One of the things that has changed is part of the FPV 04 contracts, we broke that contract out into several sections, mainly due to the fact we need more information,” Corps Project Manager Eddie Irigoyen said.
Contract 4 was broken into sections 4A and 4B. However, 4B will be pulled for the time being, Corps Head Engineer Scott Leimer said.
“Contract 4B will be addressing pipeline corridors where we will have to take special measures to account for the infrastructure currently in place,” Leimer said. “That was pulled out to be able to give us time to look into the details of those areas.”
For Contract 4A, there will be an alignment that goes through the Port Freeport area along with the BASF and Phillip 66 area, which makes the project complex, he said.
“Due to the complexity through the port area, we’re looking to minimize as much as we can in that section,” he said. “It involves 1.2 miles of levee raising, 1.4 miles of floodwall replacement and road closures.”
Overall, Contract 4 covers 9 miles of levee raising and more than 2 miles of floodwall replacement, Leimer said.
“We’re really trying to get more information from our non-federal sponsors at (Velasco Drainage District) and get more input from our stakeholders to make sure we meet their needs,” he said. “So in order for us to get that information, our schedule has changed a bit.”
The amount of pipeline in the corridor is pretty significant, drainage district Assistant Superintendent David Youngblood said. Extra caution has to be taken so none of the lines are punctured of damaged, he said.
“They then have to figure out who owns those pipelines and how long they have been there and how deep they are; it’s quite extensive,” Youngblood said.
These contracts will improve about 13 miles of levee and about 5 miles of floodwall along with raising the levee about 1 to 4 feet throughout the system, he said.
Additionally, the project will replace all storm wall reinforcements from I-rods underneath them to a T for more support, Youngblood said.
The floodwalls will have gates that can close during storms and tidal events to prevent flooding, Irigoyen said.
The total estimated cost for the Freeport section of the project is $704 million, with Velasco Drainage District covering $246.4 million, or 35 percent, and federal funding covering the rest, he said.
Design plans are looking to be completed in 2023 with construction to follow through December 2026.
There are no anticipated home relocations, however, the Corps does have right of entry documents for residents around the area, Corps Lead Real Estate Specialist Corrine Rampaul said.
“In order to gather enough data to support the design for the project, various surveys and investigations must be conducted,” Rampaul said. “Our job is to obtain the right of entries from the property owners that grant the government and the contractors access to private property. It describes the investigations that will be conducted for the possible property that will be impacted.”
