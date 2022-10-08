A potential suicide victim could be the kid dressed in black who sits in the corner of the room and whose absence can go unnoticed. It can also be the class valedictorian who has reached levels of success they never thought possible.
It can be the person who barely says two words or the one who’s the life of the party and always has a smile on their face.
Suicide knows no strangers. It welcomes anyone who will have it.
Although September is designated suicide prevention month, access to resources for those who struggle with suicide ideation are available year-round in Brazoria County. Most are a simple phone call or text.
100 percent preventable
Identifying the warning signs of potential suicide and connecting the person with resources quickly make it a 100 percent preventable, mental health experts told The Facts.
This year, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s department has reported to 2,629 calls for possible suicides, said Shane Vandergrifft, mental health deputy and president of National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast. The county has seen 31 suicide deaths in 2022, proving intervention can be effective, he said.
There are many organizations specifically geared toward helping those with suicide ideation, their families and those who want to learn more about how to handle a crisis situation.
The Texas Suicide Prevention Collaborative is focused on providing knowledge to entities that might encounter a suicide crisis situation.
“Our mission, the reason for our existence, is to be sure some of those points of contact with someone who might be at risk are strong and sufficient to help identify who’s someone who might be struggling and to point them in the direction of the care system at the local level,” said Lisa Sullivan, executive director of the Texas Suicide Prevention Collaborative. “Your local coalition, your mental health task force, when they’re convening, that’s what they’re doing. They’re strengthening that local system. They know kind of what is missing and what needs to be done, and they work every day to try to be sure that the coordination and the integration of systems is there and then our job is to support them in the best way that we can.”
The STOP program — Stop, Talk, Overcome Pain — brings identity awareness for teens and adolescents to the forefront by addressing the topic through suicide survivors, music and fun. Through the end of last school year in May, the organization has reached more than 70,000 students, founder Brenda George said.
“The motivation and what the STOP does is encourages them. We tell kids you’re not alone, that you’re loved,” George said.
The program gifts bracelets with the 741741 lifeline, which will connect them by voice or text to the National Suicide Hotline.
The simplest way to get help is to call the new easily accessible 988 number which connects directly to the National Suicide Hotline, Sullivan said.
“If you’re calling from a Texas area code, we’ll connect you with a Texas resource, and once they have have worked through it, they will connect you once you call 988,” Sullivan said. “Help is literally three digits away.”
Callers are connected to one of four places. The Harris Center in Houston, which is likely where calls from Brazoria County would go, Austin-Tarrant County, MHMR in the Fort Worth area or Emergency Health Care Health Network in El Paso.
Mental health deputies are there to help people who call into the department or have dialed the 988 number and are called out to assist in crisis situations.
“We go to the location and bring the resources to get the people help,” Vandergrifft said. “Where we function in law enforcement is we are the ones that keep coming in for those that do not want to get help.”
Law enforcement officers are empowered under the state health and safety code to detain a person threatening suicide and send them to a mental health facility for an assessment, even if they don’t want to comply, he said.
“We’re allowed to keep them there for 48 hours so that the mental health professional can interview them and decide if they need to keep them even longer,” Vandergrifft said.
Suicide can be prevented if people know they have easy access to care, Sullivan said.
Other resources available in Brazoria County include NAMI and the Gulf Coast Center.
Mortality leaderboard
Suicide is the second-leading cause of death after unintentional injuries for people ages 15 to 24 years old, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If broken down by race and age, white males between 25 to 44 years old make up a majority of suicide-related deaths.
“We know that there’s a lot of tension on youth. However, the highest rates are in older populations. Suicide is a lifespan issue, not just a youth issue,” Sullivan said. “It’s kind of the No. 1 health issue. If you take that category out, it’s certainly in the top causes of death.”
Allison Jasso, director of guidance and counseling for Brazosport ISD, works with school counselors and licensed professional counselors within the district. Every year, the staff completes training focused specifically on suicide awareness, prevention and postvention related to youth suicide.
“We call all of it suicide ideation, which means that they’re having thoughts of suicide,” Jasso said. “All of our staff are trained, that is, anytime a student makes any kind of comment about wanting to end their life or maybe they don’t outwardly say the word suicide like ‘I want to kill myself’, that they’re making statements like ‘I just wish I could go to sleep and never wake up.’ That could be a sign they’re contemplating suicide.”
No single face
The face of suicide in Brazosport ISD is the same little girl with the same dynamics as the little girl in Channelview ISD or Galena Park ISD. You can take a little girl from Pittsburgh and bring her all the way to Freeport and put her in a district with the same risk factors and they all look the same, George said.
“There are too many environmental conditions that take place for somebody to make the decision to complete suicide. Anybody that tries to give you a projection would not be honest with you,” Vandergrifft said. “There’s just too many parts of it there. It can be something as simple as a child that has broken up with her boyfriend that acts on that behavior. It can be something as serious as a lifetime of mental injuries for somebody to complete suicide. There’s too many factors that come into it.”
The coronavirus pandemic was a big factor. When COVID hit and kids were forced out of school, leaving them isolated from their friends, mental health consequences of the disruption emerged. Sometimes the home situation was very unfavorable, and school was the outlet. Now they don’t have school. They’re depressed, hungry and have nobody to talk to and they spiraled, George said.
The early stages of the pandemic were especially severe, according to findings in the CDC’s “Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.” During the summer of 2020, there was a 22.3 percent spike in emergency room trips for potential suicides by children aged 12 to 17 compared to 2019. The data was particularly alarming among among girls aged 12 to 17. Between Feb. 21 and March 20 of 2021, emergency department visits for potential suicide attempts were up 50.6 percent compared to the same period in 2019, data showed.
Social media, romantic relationships and identity crises are other factors that can contribute to a young person having suicide ideation, George said.
“So we know mental health factors, either diagnosed or undiagnosed, are a risk factor for suicide, but it’s not the only risk factor,” Sullivan said. “In Texas, we know access to care is a critical concern. That is something that we really work for. What that does is is it puts tremendous pressure on community partners, whether it’s school or law enforcement or emergency room departments, or librarians or your neighbor. It really does require strengthening the community fabric to be able to identify somebody who might be exhibiting warning signs or risk factors and figuring out how to connect them to care.”
Signs of suicide ideation
Jasso works with her team of counselors to make sure they are really hearing what a student is saying, she said.
Sometimes students will share in their journal entries that they have suicide ideation. As soon as a need is identified, counselors will ask the questions to identify how they can help that student, Jasso said.
They can’t be afraid to directly ask if the student has thoughts about killing themselves.
“Mentioning killing yourself isn’t going to plant those seeds into an individual,” Jasso said. “The majority of the time the kid is just saying it because they’re feeling anxious or they’re feeling down or they just maybe they’re angry and they don’t know what other words to use. And so I would say that happens the majority of the time, and then we’re able to connect them with support to help them with their feelings.
“But we do have instances where a student is able to tell us that they have a specific plan and they have means and they’re truly thinking about killing themselves regardless of which direction it goes. Parent contact is always made because we never want to not take it seriously.”
There’s a stigma people shouldn’t talk about it, George said.
“But in this generation, they appreciate the fact like we should never be ashamed to say, ‘Are you thinking about killing yourself?’” George said. “Because if you can’t say that to a young adult that’s struggling mentally, then you really don’t care. You care, but you don’t care.”
It’s important to acknowledge that you see that person struggling and offer them help, George said.
