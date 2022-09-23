ANGLETON — When a business is targeted by a phishing scam, Frank Mulcahy knows how they can keep from being hooked.
The Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce hosted a luncheon Thursday with the cybersecurity expert, who shared insight on how businesses can protect themselves. The Sugar Land resident has given 7,500 presentations over 40 years in 49 countries, teaching the human side of cybersecurity and advises businesses to be proactive to set up a defense, he said.
Mulcahy opened his presentation by telling the guests at The Springs event center that becoming a victim of an online scam is inevitable, but steps can be taken to reduce the risk. Cybersecurity is important not just to large lending businesses like real estate, banking and automotive, but to smaller businesses that take in the private information of its customers and employees, he said.
Billions of Facebook users have repeatedly had their information breached and consumer finance giant Equifax had 140 million credit profiles breached, he said.
“Our digital DNA is so huge, you can’t put the data back in the bottle,” Mulcahy said.
Sixty-four percent of all data breaches involve an American, and 90 percent of breaches are caused by human error. Employers need to get the message to employees that its their data that needs protecting, he said.
Government puts the responsibility of cybersecurity on businesses, Mulcahy said, and when there is a breach, investigators want to know what protective measures were in place. If the company didn’t have the required safeguards, it is liable for the consequences of the breach, he said.
“With identity theft, we are guilty until we prove our innocence,” he said.
Mulcahy used terms such as deep fake, smishing and dark web when describing elements of cyber attacks.
A deep fake is placing an image of one person on top of another to make it look like that person is acting or doing something they are not. It’s very easy to do and a kit that allows someone to become certified in creating these images and videos online to sell costs only $47, Mulcahy said.
Smishing is a cyber attack through sms text. A link can be sent to a target’s phone, and if the receiver clicks on the link, the hacker gets access to all the data on the device, he said.
The dark web is where stolen identification or information, such as account passwords, can be bought by criminal elements.
“Just know that when you’re on there, you’re dealing with crooks,” Mulcahy said.
These kind of things can crush a business — and most importantly, the reputation of the owner or employee, he said.
“Your online reputation matters. Protect it,” Mulcahy said.
Many of the way businesses and individuals can avoid becoming victims comes down to doping the basics, he said. Proper training is one of the main methods — if they hear what’s happening, then they can do their job, Mulcahy said.
“It was interesting information, stuff people need to know,” Angleton ISD Superintendent Phil Edwards said. “I didn’t know about having virus protection on your phone.”
School districts are having more issues with cyber threats across the board, Angleton ISD Director of Public Relations Hanna Chalmers said.
“The district needs to take a proactive approach,” she said. “They want to be in front of it as much as possible. The session helps the district gain connections for technology department and gather information to help use to help students and staff.”
Lisa Myers of the Friends of Brazoria Wildlife Refuge, a new member of the Angleton chamber, had a friend who was almost defrauded, she said. That prompted her to want to learn more about how to prevent fraud, she said.
“I knew about software protection at home, and we have at least two different antivirus apps, but although I know about theft through phone, I don’t have anything installed on my phone, and I’m gonna go home and do that,” Myers said.
Cybersecurity is a big deal in the automotive industry. There have been a couple of dealerships in Texas that had their entire computer systems shut down, said Mark Holian, executive general manager of Gulf Coast Auto Park. Auto dealers have started carrying insurance for identity theft among its methods of protecting customer data, he said.
“I’ve never heard smishing, and I’ve heard of the dark web just in the background — I know it’s a thing,” he said. “I just don’t know why that’s even out there. Why can’t somebody just flipp the switch and shut it off?”
