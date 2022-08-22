ANGLETON
City to talk uses for federal money
Plans for money the city has received from the American Rescue Plan Act are to be discussed by Angleton City Council at its Tuesday meeting.
The city received $2.4 million from the first round of funding from the ARPA Tranche I and there is $770,212 left, according to the agenda packet. The city spent $1.66 million on the lift station, sewer lines, solar lights, new sidewalks, Lakeside Park playground, Bates Park trail detention and Bates pavilion.
For the second round of funding, the city is looking to get another $2.4 million, with similar projects as well as new sidewalks among its planned uses.
Council is also looking to discuss action to award Construction Masters of Houston to redesign the Oyster Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant Lab.
The $124,000 council approved to be allocated to the lab would come from CARES, but after purchasing lab equipment, the CARES fund has a balance of $72,683, according to the agenda packet.
“We initially went through the purchasing program Choice Partners Inc. and received a proposal from Construction Masters of Houston for $366,430.35 on March 7, 2022,” the agenda packet states. “As this was more than was available through CARES funds, the staff proposes using ARPA II funds to execute the WWTP Lab Redesign project.”
After going out for another bid, Construction Masters came back with a proposal of $427,320, reflection an increase in the materials pricing. This would be funded through CARES and ARPA II Funds, the agenda packet said.
Council is also expected to take action over new sanitary sewer services for the county's Emergency Operation Center adjacent to the annex building on the Brazoria County Courthouse campus.
The meeting is on at 6 p.m. at 120 S. Chenango St.
ANGLETION
Tax rate to be set
Brazoria County Commissioners are expected to set the 2023 fiscal year tax rate during their meeting Tuesday.
The current property tax rate is 38.65 cents per $100 of taxable value. With higher appraisals and new properties coming onto the rolls, the No New Revenue Rate would 34.11 cents and the voter approval rate would be 38.37 cents.
There is expected action on CenterPoint Energy Facilities Extension Agreement at CR 59 for their Phase III relocation project from Kirby Drive to CR 48.
CenterPoint will agree to pay $148,572 as a Non-Refundable Construction Payment in connection with the customer's request to extend company facilities, according to the packet.
Residents are welcome to speak during the public hearing about the regulatory signs for the posting or adjusting of signs in the county.
“Any time we do an adjustment on signs or a stop sign or anything someone can get a ticket for, it has to go through commissioners court,” Brazoria County Engineer Matt Hanks said. “These are sign request that citizens make or road and bridge say ‘Hey we need a sign here’ or a speed limit change.”
Changes in speed Limits will be at CR 145 at Alvin Heights Road, CR 1242 at Avenue C, CR 56 at Fort Bend County Road, CR 4 at Damon West Columbia Road, CR 643 at Old Damon Road and CR 786 at Pursley Road, according to the packet. Requests to add or remove stop signs are at CR 1242 at Avenue C, CR 714A at Savannah Parkway and CR 786 at Pursley Road.
Commissioners are looking to advertise the design and engineering services for a fire training facility as well, which would be build with American Rescue Plan Act funds, the packet said.
The meeting is at 9 a.m. in the commissioners' courtroom on the first floor of the Brazoris County Courthouse, at 111 E. Locust St.
BRAZORIA
Public budget hearing on agenda
The City Council will meet in special session for its required public hearing on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-23.
There will also be discussion of putting a temporary moratorium on permits for mobile homes. In recent weeks, the subject of notifying property owners before seeking a permit had been brought up because the county’s records are sometimes months out of date after property sales.
There will also be discussion about working with Devan Sophia of Wild Peach Market to bring new businesses to the town. The market recently reopened with new facilities and positive reviews.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 201 S. Main St.
DANBURY
Budget workshop scheduled
The City Council has scheduled a special meeting to workshop the budget for the fiscal year that will begin Oct. 1.
In addition, the council will discuss whether to adopt an alert system for the city’s utility department.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6102 Fifth St.
FREEPORT
Special meeting tonight for zoning ordinance
After being tabled the previous week, the City Council will have a special meeting to address a zoning ordinance that would change a commercial section of property near the Bridge Harbor neighborhood to industrial, which would allow for the Kisuma company to filter magnesium salts from seawater.
The two previous meetings that had this item on the agenda saw a large number of attendees fill the council chambers.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday in council chambers at the Freeport Police Department, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
