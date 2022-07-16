JONES CREEK — A lit cigarette is believed to be the cause of a house fire in Jones Creek that was met by five local departments.
Jones Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kenneth McBride said the call came in around 12:30 p.m. Friday off Peach Point Road and the department responded quickly.
No injuries from the fire were reported.
“It appears to have been started in the back bedroom,” McBride said. “One of the owners said that he had dropped a cigarette and thought it was put out, and it ignited some of the stuff in the bedroom and set the house on fire.”
The house looks to be a total loss, with the bedroom burning nearly completely and heat and smoke causing serious damage to the rest of the structure, he said. Pictures posted by locals to social media depicted smoke pouring from under the roof of the home, and flames lapping from the top of a window as firefighters aimed their hoses inside.
Multiple trucks arrived to help douse the flames as Lake Jackson, Brazoria, River’s End and Sweeny’s fire departments all responded, as well as Lake Jackson EMS. The help was appreciated as the timing of the fire could have made things worse, McBride said.
“We’re all volunteers, it’s Friday noon and everybody works, so we’ve got to pull them in from wherever we can get ’em,” McBride said.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
