Today
BCFA Kickoff Dinner Deadline: RSVP by today for Brazoria County Fair Association Kickoff Dinner, Auction and Dance, which will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the fairgrounds auditorium, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Call 979-849-6416 or visit bcfa.org.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Fun Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
Brazoria Chamber Appreciation Banquet: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the gymnasium at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St. Catered dinner, live music, silent and live auctions and awards ceremony. Individual tickets $35 members, $40 nonmembers; reserved table for six $230; corporate table for eight $500. Call 979-798-6100 or email BrazoriaChamber@brazoriachamber.net.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Oil Painting Class: 9 a.m. to noon at Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $60 monthly for members, $75 non-members. Limited to 15 students. Introduction to color theory, elements of landscape. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Adult Craft Night: 6:30 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Friday
“Steel Magnolias”: 7:30 p.m. at Dow Arena Theater, 400 College Blvd, Clute. A tight-knit group of Louisiana women gather regularly at Truvy’s beauty salon to bond, dish and offer advice on everything from motherhood to tragedy and loss. Admission $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661.
Fun Timer’s Mini Trip: 9:30 a.m. meet at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Traveling to Sam Moon/Shopping and House of Pies. For those 55 and older. No wheelchairs, space limited. $15 per person; all travelers pay for shopping and meal. Call 979-415-2600.
