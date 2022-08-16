ANGLETON — After years of applying, Angleton has become a finalist in the Texas Municipal League Excellence Awards.
Each year, the league awards several cities in five categories at its annual conference. The five categories include public works, city spirit, communications programs, management innovations and public safety. The awards are broken up into cities with populations of more and less than 25,000, Mayor Jason Perez said.
This year, Angleton learned Friday it is a finalist in the public works category, Perez said.
“I always leave there (the conference) saying we do all of those things the other cities are getting awarded for. So for the last few years, we’ve submitted, and we work hard on our vision and funding,” Perez said. “We are moving forward leaps and bounds, and I want our community to be recognized. My goal was one day to get one of those awards, so we submitted an award for each of the categories, and we got it in public works.
“This solidifies our efforts as a community that Angleton is doing great things, and it’s being recognized as a top city. I’m excited to be a finalist.”
The nomination came from projects around the city that have been implemented, City Manager Chris Whittaker said.
“We are just nominated on one category,” Whittaker said. “We felt as a city we were doing great things in a bunch of categories to showcase the great work staff is doing. I’m proud of the staff, and it’s a great opportunity to get recognized.”
Over the last two years, the city has implemented many public improvement projects aimed at increasing the quality of life in Angleton, according to a statement by the city.
The city will find out at the conference Oct. 5 if Perez’s goal of getting a TML award will be realized.
“We’re excited to be recognized each year. We saw we were doing great things like other cities who are also finalists and thought we needed to put our name in the hat,” Whittaker said. “We did for a couple of different categories because we have a lot of great things going on. We’re happy to be a finalist and hopefully be an award-winner in October.”
Projects completed by the city include the installation of solar lighting throughout the city, development of a 45-acre park, creation of a butterfly garden and upgrades to existing parks, according to the application the city sent the league.
Also, the creation of Lakeside Park using additional acreage on Enchanted Oaks Boulevard is a $3.25 million project expected to open in October.
Abigail Arias Park and the Peach Street Butterfly Garden will allow children who attend Angleton Changing Attitudes to Succeed, better known as CATS Academy, to get involved in the outdoors for physical, social and intellectual well-being, according to the city’s application.
The city contributed about $7,500 in materials for the butterfly garden, the application states.
Additional ADA compliance efforts throughout the city also were highlighted. Bates Park received facility upgrades, including the pavilion, six basketball goals, resurfacing, masonry and new LED lighting at a cost of about $200,000, according to the application.
The Recreation Center Plaza had $25,000 in renovations that added lights, tables and games to the outside area.
There was $80,000 spent on consulting to develop a plan of action and a Parks and Recreation Standards Manual as a resource for staff, boards and commissions, and developers regarding minimum park standards, according to the application.
“The Parks and Recreation Standards Manual is a resource for staff, boards and commissions, and developers regarding minimum park standards, component materials, color, etc. to ensure there is continuity throughout the Angleton park system to improve overall maintenance and longevity of equipment,” the application states.
This manual was adopted May 24, the application said.
“It’s council and staff’s vision to enhance the quality of life, that’s what attracts people to Angleton,” Perez said. “That’s what I feel is one of the things that residents expect is quality of life. So all the projects we’ve listed make people think this is a place to live.”
Angleton is in competition with the cities of Carthage and Muleshoe for the award.
“I am proud of the City of Angleton; we haven’t had this kind of recognition of being a finalist of TML for many years,” Whittaker said. “We’re excited to recognize our employees and staff for their hard work in making Angleton a better place to live and work.”
