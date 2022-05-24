A fire that filled a house with smoke is being blamed on an electrical outlet.
The fire happened at about 10:30 a.m. Monday at the 100 block of South Avenue C, authorities said. Freeport firefighters called the Lake Jackson and Clute fire departments for mutual aid, and when the departments arrived, there was heavy black smoke throughout the house Freeport Fire Chief Chris Motley, said.
Firefighters quickly had the fire handled, Motley said.
“While there we conducted an investigation and found the cause was a receptacle in the living room, an outlet, and it traveled to the first window in the living room,” he said.
Smoke damage and a destroyed outlet box were the main consequences of the fire, Motley said.
There was no one in the house during the fire; the owner had left 20 minutes before, the fire chief said.
LAKE JACKSON
Freeport man charged with drunken driving
A 21-year-old Freeport man has been charged with drunken driving after an officer saw him back his vehicle into a dumpster, authorities said.
The officer conducted a traffic stop about 2:40 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Loganberry Drive after the vehicle left the scene of the collision, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Roy Welch said. The driver showed signs of intoxication and the officer conducted a field sobriety test, which indicated intoxication, Welch said.
The officer arrested the Freeport man and took him to the city jail. His bond information was unavailable Monday afternoon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.