SWEENY
The long wait is over for bibliophiles. Two area libraries are open once again.
The Sweeny library provided curbside service for the last two years while the 40-year-old building was closed for extensive renovations.
“For a long time, we didn’t have a phone, so we just had them honk,” Branch Manager Leslie Smith said.
The building was pretty gutted, Smith said. What was improved?
“Flooring, walls, ceiling, furniture — just about everything is new, she said. “We kept some of the old shelving and a few small pieces, because a lot of it got ruined when the water pipe broke.”
That water pipe broke almost exactly two years ago, discovered June 8, 2020, and it served as the catalyst for the massive project.
The staff filled the renovation period with paperwork, helping with construction, fundraising and doing what they could of their regular job for the community’s readers. They also had a “balloon war” they plan to turn into an annual event. They just had their second water balloon fight to kick off the summer and estimate as many as 200 people showed up.
Thankfully, the library did not lose many of its books and other media to the burst pipe, but the Brazoria County Library System decides to use the opportunity of the shutdown to prune the collection, at least in part due to the changes in shelving.
“We have a whole Technical Services Division and we have a Collection Development Team and they were handling that,” Smith said.
That included removing material that wasn’t seeing movement and bringing in new, more requested items. The items that have been taken could show up at the library system’s twice-a-year book sales.
They hope the streamlined choices will be more appealing to their patrons. The number of computer terminals was reduced to meet current demand, and the library’s printer was put in a more centralized location.
One of the service improvements made caters to the library’s smallest patrons with activity packs in clear bags that contain puzzles and games that can be checked out.
In addition, an attempt was made to maximize the space and improve the function of the building after so many years.
“We were able to get a grant from the Tocker Foundation,” Smith said. “They give money for small libraries and they have an architect that they work with, so the library administration, city management and architect worked together to come up with a new floor plan.”
This included expanding offices, adding a break room, remodeling the restrooms and installing a more accessible storage room door. They also added a new teen area.
“We just changed the floor plan. We didn’t do any expansion,” Sweeny City Manager Reese Cook said.
The community was ready for the return.
“They were waiting on the first day. We had quite a crowd,” Smith said.
In comparison, the Lake Jackson Public Library was closed for a much shorter period of time — two months. But many readers still missed having access to the facility.
“We definitely saw a drop in our circulation — how many items were checked out — because some people chose to go to another branch. Some people just waited until we reopened. But we saw some reduction,” Lake Jackson Branch Manager Grace Heffernan said.
The time was necessary for improvements.
“The primary thing is that all flooring was replaced. The carpet, the tile, the laminate or vinyl flooring, as well as the tile on the front porch,” Heffernan said.
The porch was changed to poured concrete, which was set to resemble tile, while the internal rooms had all of the flooring updated from that installed during the last renovation in 1991. They also replaced built-in counters with new tables and had the original artist touch up the children’s mural.
“The library was renovated and expanded in 1991 and that was the age of the carpet, tile, everything,” Heffernan said. “It was badly in need of change.”
While closed, they relocated shelving, as well, to create new reading nooks. The shelving was then used to expand their very popular DVD and graphic novel sections.
The $300,000 cost for the flooring renovation was part of a bond package passed last year.
During the closure, they expanded their curbside hours and tried to keep as many of the library’s services going as possible, to the point of taking their popular Story Time program out into the community.
“We had around 120 to 150 people at most of the story times over two days,” Heffernan said. “What we heard back from people is that they were appreciative that we continued to offer at least our basic programming.”
